Parts Advisor

 2 days ago

Car Parts Advisor required in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm with 1 in 2 Saturday mornings, 8am-12.30pmSalary, depending on experience, up to £26,740 including bonuses and overtime. We are looking for a Parts Advisor to join our Client's busy New and Used Car Dealership...

www.am-online.com

am-online.com

Service Advisor, Wellingborough

Type: Full Time & Permanent. Our client is a vehicle dealer, they are looking for an experienced Service Advisor in the Wellingborough area. The client is looking to recruit an experienced Service Advisor with fantastic customer service skills and an excellent telephone manner to work within their busy and well established company. Your duties will be supporting the service departments administration/reception and always ensuring complete customer satisfaction. The ideal candidate will have an enthusiastic and confident personality and have the ability to work well within a team.
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Warranty Administrator required in Bolton, Greater Manchester. We are looking for an experienced Warranty Administrator to process Warranty Claims within a busy New and Used Car Dealership in Bolton. The ideal candidate will have industry experience in a Warranty Admin / Service Admin role, with excellent attention to detail, accurately checking and processing Warranty Claims in order to avoid the risk of loss to the Company.
cnybj.com

People news: Hedge joins Tompkins Financial Advisors

ITHACA, N.Y. — Tompkins Financial Advisors announced it has hired Ithaca native Matthew Hedge as assistant VP and wealth advisor. In this role, Hedge is responsible for building and maintaining client relationships as well as creating wealth plans and financial strategies for clients. Prior to joining Tompkins Financial Advisors,...
Entrepreneur

Waterfield Advisors Raises $6 Million In Series B

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Waterfield Advisors, a multi-family office and wealth advisory firm, has raised $6 million funding in Series B round. Waterfield will use the capital to accelerate its growth – including expanding teams across the organization, investing in technology, reinforcing the investment...
biometricupdate.com

Liminal chooses four new principal advisors as part of growth strategy

Liminal, a digital identity advisory firm, is adding Andrew Shikiar, Baker Nanduru, Gilad Rosner, and Kalpashree Gupta as its new principal advisors to help the company achieve its strategic growth objectives and market expansion goals. The principal advisors are to work alongside Liminal’s advisory services team, focusing on supporting its...
peoriatimes.com

Affirm Wealth Advisors taps MacLean as CEO

Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, named Matt MacLean, to the position of chief executive officer. MacLean has 19 years’ experience with Ameriprise Financial. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead Affirm as we continue to guide our clients and future...
whatsupmag.com

Prostatis Financial Advisors Group

Our approach at Prostatis Financial Advisors Group is simple: We provide accountable retirement, tax and estate planning, which we pair with clear and constant personal contact with each of our clients. Our team believes in diversification, along with developing sensible, conservative long-term asset allocation strategies. We work side-by-side with clients...
am-online.com

SMART Repair Technician

Are you a driven, enthusiastic and motivated individual? Do you thrive in a fast paced environment? Can you deliver world class customer service?. If the answer is yes to the above then we want to hear from you! Our Think Ford Bodyshop in Basingstoke is looking to recruit a new SMART Repair Technician.
KTEN.com

Financial Advisor vs. Accountant

The world of finance can be a complicated and confusing place. Myriad types of financial professionals offer services to help you with the various aspects of finance that affect your life. If you have wondered whether a financial advisor or an accountant is best for your financial planning needs, this will steer you in the right direction. Although their functions overlap in some areas, they play quite different roles. Financial advisors offer investment advice and create financial plans, while accountants focus on tax advice. Here we explore all that each offers, and which is best for you. SmartAsset also has a tool to help you find a financial advisor.
am-online.com

Mobile Vehicle Technician

Location: Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire. Salary: Basic salary starting at £30k (OTE £40K through bonus scheme) One of the largest independent commercial and private vehicle repairers in the UK. They provide a wide range of services for private and commercial customers including accident repair, servicing and MOT testing and fleet graphics.
am-online.com

V12 Vehicle Finance directors join Automotive 30% Club

V12 Vehicle Finance (V12VF) managing director David Neald and Ciara Raison, the firm’s commercial director, have joined the Automotive 30% club. The organisation is a voluntary network of MDs and CEOs from across the UK’s automotive industry spanning manufacturing, retailing and suppliers, aiming to achieve a better gender balance.
am-online.com

Small Tool Fitter

Rota: Monday – Friday - DAYS (Every other Sat morning) My client, a large plant hire company, Are looking for an experienced Small Tool Fitter to join their fitter team. The Small Tool Fitter will be based out of the depot in the Warrington area. The main responsibilities of...
am-online.com

Bicycle Mechanic

This Bicycle Mechanic position offers the opportunity to operate in a well organised workshop based close to London’s Southbank alongside equally experienced, passionate Bicycle Mechanics. Providing technical support to our client’s customer base in one of their many workshops across London. Our client started as a small family run business and has since grown to one of the biggest cycle servicing and repair operations across the city with numerous corporate contracts alongside our client’s domestic customer base. The successful applicant can expect to receive a competitive salary depending on experience and qualifications, 28 days annual holiday, Rewards / Bonus package after 3 months, and the successful applicant will be welcome to use our client’s suppliers for their personal use.
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
Hartford Business

YHB Investment Advisors promotes Daley

West Hartford-based YHB Investment Advisors Inc. has promoted Diane Daley to senior portfolio manager. Daley supports YHB’s fixed income investment efforts and has developed an expertise in municipal bonds.
Modern Healthcare

Sandeep Sabharwal, Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors announced that Sandeep Sabharwal has joined its senior leadership team as a managing partner and member of the Board. He will lead the firm’s efforts to accelerate growth and enhance its position as a leader in healthcare consulting. He has served in numerous leadership roles during his more than 25-year career and joins Impact Advisors from Accenture.
theblockcrypto.com

Crypto-focused robo advisor Makara acquired by Betterment

Robo advisor Betterment is entering the crypto space through the acquisition of Makara, a crypto portfolio-focused robo advisory firm. A spokesperson for Makara declined to disclose the transaction amount, but as part of the deal, Makara's employees will join Betterment when it closes. The deal is expected to close later this quarter.
