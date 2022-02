As more Americans consider an electric car, many shoppers still have questions and concerns — some of which are actually outdated or unfounded. This year will see the release of more electric cars — and even pickup trucks — prompting 27 percent of likely shoppers to say they would consider buying an electric car in the next four years, according to a study by J.D. Power. And the popularity of EVs continues to rise. While auto sales were down 21 percent year over year in the final quarter of 2021, mostly due to parts shortages, sales of electric vehicles rose 72 percent, according to Kelley Blue Book analysts.

CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO