Test job - do not apply

 2 days ago

Imagine you are a candidate and think "what’s in it for me?" Candidates want more than just a bullet-pointed...

The Next Web

My job is ‘just a job’ — and that’s totally fine

Our jobs—what we do—hover heavily over our very existence. Before the pandemic, a lot of job advice was about pursuing your passion, as though our purpose in life must be defined by our job or hustling till we drop from exhaustion. Now, all I hear about is burnout and The Great Resignation. Either way, the conversation about our lives is always a conversation about our work.
Inc.com

Workers Keep Quitting. Here Are 3 Things That Will Get Them to Stay

As high rates of employee turnover continue to rise, business leaders have had to shift to adapt to what employees truly want in this worker-driven economy. Benefits and perks to attract and retain talent are certainly part of the equation, but they are not enough. Getting employees to stay and...
Fast Company

Dear hiring manager: This is what I wish you’d do instead of ghost me

Over 24 million people voluntarily left their jobs in the second half of last year. Now companies are not only trying to recoup their lost headcount to pre-COVID levels, but over 60% of jobs being created are for brand-new roles. Many organizations are trying to grow, yet cannot meet their talent needs. The surprising thing is how often companies don’t realize that there is a problem on the inside.
NBC Philadelphia

Don't Make These 3 Mistakes When Applying for a Remote Job, Says Career Coach

If you're hoping to start or continue working from home full-time, you're in luck: the number of remote positions has surged over the past year, and today's competitive job market is teeming with opportunities. Even though the number of job openings is near an all-time high, landing a remote position...
Service Administrator

Sytner High Wycombe is looking to recruit a Service Administrator to join their fantastic Aftersales Department. This role is a critical part of the running of a successful Service Department, you will support both the Service Manager and Service Advisors to ensure customers receive the best service. Working as a...
Rick Martinez RN

How Many Recruiters Should a Travel Nurse Work With?

As a travel nurse, loyalty matters. Being loyal to the travel company you're representing, to the facility you're at, and also to the staff and coworkers by your side. Loyalty goes a long way in this profession. Heck, it frankly goes a long way in any discipline or job.
Grand Forks Herald

City, EDC apply for national jobs grant

GRAND FORKS – The city of Grand Forks and Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation have co-applied for the national Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs Challenge grant in hopes of funding Good Jobs Grand Forks, a program to help people find jobs in the manufacturing sector. The EDA’s...
Service Advisor

A Rare opportunity for a Service Advisor to join a well known sports car brand!. We are working with a Main Car Dealership who are actively looking for a Service Advisor to join there friendly team. nr Reading in Berkshire. Previous experience as a Service Advisor is needed. This is...
Warranty Administrator

Responsibilities - Obtain, validate and query as necessary, all claim information available from job cards, vehicle history, technician notes and other sources as appropriate. Query and discuss as necessary with the Aftersales Manager any claims that are dubious in nature or of concern as to the likelihood of rejection. Receive...
Parts Advisor

My client is a light commercial vehicle dealership who are looking to recruit a Parts Advisor. Heathrow / Hounslow area. Hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm plus every other Saturday morning. Working within a busy department, you will be focused on delivering a modern and efficient parts service. The...
MET Technician

Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover Northampton currently has a great opportunity available for a MET Technician to join our talented team. As a Sytner MET Technician, you will be responsible for carrying out repairs on vehicles. You must have the ability to competently carry out repairs to a high level of quality in set timescales. You will remove and refit Mechanical and Electrical Trims/panels/components on vehicles and ensure the repairs are to a very high standard.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Want to quit your job for a better gig? Here's your to-do list

So much is working in favor of job seekers who want to wrangle a better position with better pay and better benefits these days. Even still, it's rarely a seamless or stress-free process. Quitting your job is always a big deal and requires good planning and smart thinking when trading up to a new one.
JOBS
Automate applying for a job with this app deal

Applying for a job can be a frustrating experience as you wrestle multiple platforms, resume formats, and other obstacles just to enter your information into a system. LazyApply Job Application software automates the application process so you can focus on other aspects of searching for a job. Job hunting is...
HCL is hiring IT professionals for multiple job openings; see how to apply

HCL Technologies, one of the fastest growing Indian IT firms, revealed its Q3FY22 results on January 15. said that it has so far hired 15,787 freshers out of the planned 20,000-22,000 for FY22. HCL expects to double the quantum of freshers’. hiring. in FY23. The company plans to bring on...
Workshop Controller

My client, a family owned business are looking for an experienced workshop controller to join its busy volume dealership in the NORTH BRIGHTON area. If you have previous experience in this role and controlling a busy workshop then read on.... Reporting to the Service Manager, you will be responsible for all aspects of managing workshop scheduling whilst motivating technicians towards better efficiencies and quality. You will be driven, focused and possess exceptional organisational skills, with the ability to work under pressure towards daily targets. If you want to progress your career with a dynamic and forward thinking motor group, do not miss this opportunity. Quality applicants are invited to apply for an early interview and start.
Small Tool Fitter

Rota: Monday – Friday - DAYS (Every other Sat morning) My client, a large plant hire company, Are looking for an experienced Small Tool Fitter to join their fitter team. The Small Tool Fitter will be based out of the depot in the Warrington area. The main responsibilities of...
V12 Vehicle Finance directors join Automotive 30% Club

V12 Vehicle Finance (V12VF) managing director David Neald and Ciara Raison, the firm’s commercial director, have joined the Automotive 30% club. The organisation is a voluntary network of MDs and CEOs from across the UK’s automotive industry spanning manufacturing, retailing and suppliers, aiming to achieve a better gender balance.
