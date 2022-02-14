Test job - do not apply

My client, a family owned business are looking for an experienced workshop controller to join its busy volume dealership in the NORTH BRIGHTON area. If you have previous experience in this role and controlling a busy workshop then read on.... Reporting to the Service Manager, you will be responsible for all aspects of managing workshop scheduling whilst motivating technicians towards better efficiencies and quality. You will be driven, focused and possess exceptional organisational skills, with the ability to work under pressure towards daily targets. If you want to progress your career with a dynamic and forward thinking motor group, do not miss this opportunity. Quality applicants are invited to apply for an early interview and start.

JOBS ・ 5 DAYS AGO