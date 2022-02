Thursday's weather was quite warm and led to wetter snow conditions in Lamoille than what we’d seen in the past couple of weeks, lending to rounder snow structures that favored strong classic technique and solid ski prep. The course was also extremely hilly and tested the fitness of all athletes. The BFA St. Albans boys skied a strong race, with Jacob Trombley, Ethan Mashtare, and Calvin Storms, managing a very rare podium sweep using their fitness well to manage the steep climbs. Porter Hurteau rounded out scoring for the team. The boys all raced varsity for this race; Cole Boyle continued to close the gap on competitors as he has all season. I was impressed with the efforts of the JV athletes who moved up, namely Tanner Daley, Levi Dalmer, and Lincoln Sweeres.

SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO