Apprentice MET Technician

am-online.com
 2 days ago

Drive Motor Retail celebrates a turnover of approximately £250 million per annum and employees over 700 members of staff across 13 dealerships and one dedicated service centre which gives the business both a national presence and a local community spirit. Comprising a...

www.am-online.com

am-online.com

Service Advisor

Drive Motor Retail celebrates a turnover of approximately £250 million per annum and employees over 700 members of staff across 12 dealerships and one dedicated service centre which gives the business both a national presence and a local community spirit. Comprising a network of Vauxhall, Citroen and MG dealerships...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Used Car Sales Manager

Drive Motor Retail celebrates a turnover of approximately £250 million per annum and employees over 700 members of staff across 12 dealerships and one dedicated service centre which gives the business both a national presence and a local community spirit. Comprising a network of Vauxhall, Citroen and MG dealerships...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

V12 Vehicle Finance directors join Automotive 30% Club

V12 Vehicle Finance (V12VF) managing director David Neald and Ciara Raison, the firm’s commercial director, have joined the Automotive 30% club. The organisation is a voluntary network of MDs and CEOs from across the UK’s automotive industry spanning manufacturing, retailing and suppliers, aiming to achieve a better gender balance.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Casual Driver

Drive Motor Retail celebrates a turnover of approximately £250 million per annum and employees over 700 members of staff across 12 dealerships and one dedicated service centre which gives the business both a national presence and a local community spirit. Comprising a network of Vauxhall, Citroen and MG dealerships...
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

Apprentice impressing bosses at events company

Nothing is too much trouble, and she always delivers with a smile – that’s how an events company describes their star apprentice Jess Parker. Jess is on a business administration apprenticeship with Telford College, and has been with Worcester-based Autograph Events since October last year. The former Bridgnorth...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Used Car Sales Executive

Drive Motor Retail celebrates a turnover of approximately £250 million per annum and employees over 700 members of staff across 12 dealerships and one dedicated service centre which gives the business both a national presence and a local community spirit. Comprising a network of Vauxhall, Citroen and MG dealerships...
RETAIL
am-online.com

Former Jardine Motors dealer principal to head up Lotus Advanced Performance

Former Jardine Motors Group dealer principal Simon Lane has been appointed as director of Lotus Cars’ new Advanced Performance division. The new operation will aim to expand the Geely-owned sports car manufacturer’s offering of bespoke vehicles, halo performance car projects, ‘money-can’t buy’ experiences for customers and fans of the Lotus brand alongside a range of vehicle options and accessories.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

BMW names best-performing UK car dealers in 2021

BMW UK has named Williams Motor Group's Rochdale dealership as its Retailer of the Year 2021 at its annual dealer awards. A total of eight trophies were handed out at the event, which took place virtually on February 10. Chris Brownridge, chief executive officer, BMW Group UK, said: “The BMW...
BUYING CARS
am-online.com

Parts Advisor

Diss, Norfolk (MG & Fiat) We have a fantastic opportunity for a motivated and organised individual to join our busy centralised Parts Call Centre at the above location. * Competitive basic salary and bonus scheme. * Generous 30 days annual leave including the bank holidays. * 42.5-hour working week, Monday...
CARS
grantspassoregon.gov

Job Opportunity: Engineering Technician

Are you Looking for a career with purpose? A career where your efforts benefit and make a lasting impact on your community and neighbors? The City of Grants Pass has a great opportunity as an Engineering Technician. This job gives you the opportunity to take a project from inception through design, plan review, inspection and completion. The Engineering Division oversees capital projects that build and repair the roads and utility infrastructure that you use every day.
GRANTS PASS, OR
am-online.com

Vertu Motors to take over Toyota’s West of Scotland territory from Arnold Clark

Vertu Motors will take over from Arnold Clark as Toyota GB’s franchised car retail group for the West of Scotland – creating four new car dealerships to serve the brand. The AM100 PLC announced this morning (February 16) that its Macklin Motors division would be opening the first of the four new Toyota franchises, at Darnley, South Glasgow, on April 1.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Bicycle Mechanic

This Bicycle Mechanic position offers the opportunity to operate in a well organised workshop based close to London’s Southbank alongside equally experienced, passionate Bicycle Mechanics. Providing technical support to our client’s customer base in one of their many workshops across London. Our client started as a small family run business and has since grown to one of the biggest cycle servicing and repair operations across the city with numerous corporate contracts alongside our client’s domestic customer base. The successful applicant can expect to receive a competitive salary depending on experience and qualifications, 28 days annual holiday, Rewards / Bonus package after 3 months, and the successful applicant will be welcome to use our client’s suppliers for their personal use.
JOBS
am-online.com

Barbara Cox ‘Woman of the Year’ Award 2022 shortlist revealed

The shortlist has been announced for this year's Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award, which recognises inspirational female leaders in the automotive industry. Cox Automotive launched the award in the UK in 2019 to honour women who demonstrate a commitment to innovation, leadership, or community. The award, named after...
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Record UK inflation accompanied by 29% used car price hike

Record UK inflation was accompanied by a further 29% year-on-year rise in used car values during January, according to data published by Auto Trader. The online automotive marketplace’s Retail Price Index report said that the average price of a car advertised on its portal reached £20,340 last week – marking a £4,200 rise in just six months.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Used dealers focus on value models in February, according to Aston Barclay

Used car dealers are focusing on sub-£15,000 models from mainstream brands this month, following a period of high demand for premium-badged cars. This follows a period in December and January where stock costing more than £20,000 proved to be taking longer to sell for retailers, according to Aston Barclay.
BUYING CARS
am-online.com

Small Tool Fitter

Rota: Monday – Friday - DAYS (Every other Sat morning) My client, a large plant hire company, Are looking for an experienced Small Tool Fitter to join their fitter team. The Small Tool Fitter will be based out of the depot in the Warrington area. The main responsibilities of...
JOBS
am-online.com

Test drive surge suggests car buyers will ‘wait for what they want’

A 127% surge in vehicle test drives during January suggests that demand remains buoyant and car buyers are “willing to wait for what they want”, according to iTrackLEADS. Data gathered by the lead management system provider, which offers a cloud-based platform helps users aggregate all website enquiries and distribute them to sales teams, has seen the rise in customers getting behind the wheel alongside a 30% increase in enquires last month.
CARS
am-online.com

Consumer car finance market grew 9% by volume in 2021, FLA reveals

The consumer car finance market grew 2% by volume and 13% by value in December to complete a 2021 “rebound” despite the headwinds of COVID-19 and vehicle supply shortages. New data published by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) revealed that, in 2021 as a whole, new business volumes grew by 9% compared with 2020 to almost 2.1 million cars financed, but remained 14% lower than in 2019.
BUSINESS

