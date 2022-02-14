Apprentice MET Technician

This Bicycle Mechanic position offers the opportunity to operate in a well organised workshop based close to London’s Southbank alongside equally experienced, passionate Bicycle Mechanics. Providing technical support to our client’s customer base in one of their many workshops across London. Our client started as a small family run business and has since grown to one of the biggest cycle servicing and repair operations across the city with numerous corporate contracts alongside our client’s domestic customer base. The successful applicant can expect to receive a competitive salary depending on experience and qualifications, 28 days annual holiday, Rewards / Bonus package after 3 months, and the successful applicant will be welcome to use our client’s suppliers for their personal use.

JOBS ・ 23 HOURS AGO