Mini bus Driver

am-online.com
 2 days ago

Could you be our next Minibus Driver? We are an outstanding Hampshire-based day and boarding private school for boys and girls aged 2-13, searching for a D1 licenced driver to join our friendly team of staff. Minibus Driver. Part Time, Permanent Role. 15 Hours a Week (07:00-08:30 & 18:00-19:30,...

www.am-online.com

Newark Advocate

Newark bus driver resigns after toddler left sleeping on her bus

A Newark City Schools bus driver recently resigned after an investigation into an incident that left a child on her bus unattended. According to Newark City Schools spokesman Seth Roy, an investigation determined one of their bus drivers failed to perform an end of route inspection about two weeks ago when a child was left sleeping on her bus.
NEWARK, OH
clearwaterprogress.com

District struggles to find bus drivers, subs

GRANGEVILLE — “Our difficulty in finding bus drivers continues,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske stated at the Jan. 17 board meeting. Fiske said he had done a deep dive into what it takes to become a bus driver, and, even if the training is paid for, such as the district has offered in the past, the process is still rigorous.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
fox32chicago.com

Woman bites CTA bus driver in West Town

CHICAGO - A CTA bus driver was bitten by a passenger after getting into an argument Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. About 11:20 p.m., the 31-year-old CTA driver was traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue when a 39-year-old woman who had entered the bus dropped some items, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
kduz.com

Mpls school bus driver shot in head

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – A school bus driver was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot in the head in Minneapolis. Police responded around 2:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting along 37th Avenue and Girard Avenue North. The driver was taken to the hospital for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WRAL

Florida school bus driver charged with DUI

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies say a school bus driver in Florida was drunk, nearly four times the legal limit, with dozens of students on board.
FLORIDA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

NCHP: Bus driver charged after bus carrying 20 students crashed

POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- A bus driver was charged after a school bus crashed near Howard Gap Road in the Saluda community, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened at about 4:14 on Wednesday when the driver ran off the roadway to the right...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Motor1.com

Driver Caught Street Racing At 109 MPH Tells Police He Was Going Faster

Honesty pays off? Not always as Timothy Brooks Holden still has to do 150 hours of community work aside from losing his driver's license for 18 months. NZ Herald reports that on July 23, 2021, he was pulled over by the police for going way over the speed limit. On a rural road near Hastings in New Zealand, a radar clocked him at 176 km/h (109.3 mph), but the man claims he was actually going faster. What, what?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eagle Newspapers

ESM bus driver prevents potential tragedy

EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA SCHOOLS – An East Syracuse Minoa bus driver is being praised for his instinct in preventing a recent mishap from turning tragic. On Thursday, Feb. 3, just after Jay Leo’s bus crossed onto Collamer Road from North Manlius, the bus came to a stop with its red lights flashing. Dsespite this, the school […]
MINOA, NY
BBC

Heathrow arrest after woman says she was raped on flight

A passenger was arrested at Heathrow Airport for allegedly raping a woman in business class on an overnight transatlantic flight from New Jersey. The woman said she was attacked by a 40-year-old man while others slept on the flight from Newark on 31 January. Officers boarded the United Airlines plane...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested landing at Heathrow over 2017 murder of ‘completely innocent’ 23- year-old

A man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old who was stabbed to death five years ago while walking home with friends. Seun McMillan, 23, died after being attacked in Cowper Gardens, Southgate, on 2 May 2017.Jarrad O’Field was charged with murder on Tuesday after arriving at Heathrow airport on a flight from Canada.Mr O’Field, 24, who has no fixed address, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs over a separate matter.He will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.Speaking on the first anniversary of the stabbing in 2018, Mr McMillan’s mother, Chantelle Bucknor, said her son was “completely innocent in all of this”.She said: “He was jovial, handsome, the life and soul of the party. Everyone loved Seun. “He would come in and be very polite and very manageable.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALA-TV FOX10

School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a school bus driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Minneapolis while transporting young children. The driver was wounded Wednesday afternoon while on his or her bus route. City officials say three children younger than 10 were on board and were not physically hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

