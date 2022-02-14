Midyear 2022: Executive Director Jack L. Rives delivers state of the ABA address

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WHBL) – During Tuesday night’s Sheboygan County Board meeting, County Administrator Adam Payne delivered the “State of the County” address. Sheboygan County has 850 employees working in 19 departments administering over 200 programs and services. The total budget is $167 million, comprised of $52 million in property tax levy and the balance coming from state and federal revenue, private pay, and fee or service charges. The four largest departments are Health and Human Services ($41.2 million), Transportation ($23.9 million), Sheriff ($23.1 million), and Rocky Knoll Health Care Center ($14.5 million) and amount to nearly 2/3rds of the entire County budget. The remaining departments include: Building Services, Clerk of Courts, Corporation Counsel, County Clerk, Court Commissioner, District Attorney, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Medical Examiner, Planning and Conservation, Register of Deeds, Treasurer and Real Property Listing, University of Wisconsin-Extension, and Veterans Service.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO