The developers behind indie darlings like 80 Days, Heaven’s Vault, and Overboard! just announced a new narrative adventure title called A Highland Song, and I couldn’t be more excited about it. Players will take on the role of Moira, a young Scottish girl who runs away from home to go and visit her uncle on the coast, who has invited her to his home with the promise of a wonderful surprise. The story will follow Moira’s journey through the Scottish highlands, and all of the supernatural surprises she’ll encounter along the way.

