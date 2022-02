This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of February 4th, Pettis County Deputies and the K9 Unit responded to the area of Boonville Road and North Maplewood Road for a report of a vehicle in a ditch. Deputies identified the driver as Jordan Taylor Brisbin of Sedalia. Deputies later arrested Brisbin for Driving While Revoked and Driving While Intoxicated. Brisbin was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO