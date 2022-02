Sandro Ramírez is a 26-year-old striker for LaLiga Santander side Getafe CF, who he is playing for on loan from LaLiga SmartBank club SD Huesca for the 2021/22 season. He is referred to simply as Sandro, rather than Ramírez, and only has his first name on the back of his shirt. Over the first half of 2021/22, Sandro (three league goals) and fellow striker Enes Ünal (seven league goals) have been Getafe's regular front two.

