Mental Health

Virtual Mental Health Day on the Hill Set for Feb. 24

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 2 days ago

The Mental Health Legislative Network will hold its annual Mental Health Day on the Hill online this year on Thursday, Feb. 24. Hundreds of people from around the state are expected to join in the event and share their views on mental health issues...

www.grandrapidsmn.com

WTOK-TV

Protecting your mental health

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA in 2019 brings immense shock and sorrow to many. But the news also brings the conversation of mental health back to the limelight. Dr. Lee Lee Marlow with Weems Community Mental Health Center says mental health is just...
Star-Herald

ADRIAN SMITH: Mental health

This week I participated in a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the mental health crisis in the United States. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five American adults live with some form of mental illness. Other government data show, among school-aged children, diagnosed cases of anxiety and depression are increasing over time—from 5.4% in 2003 to 8.4% in 2011-2012. These alarming numbers are pre-pandemic. While the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the need to address the mental health crisis in this country, there are many contributing factors to Americans’ declining mental health.
State
Minnesota State
secondwavemedia.com

Mental Health in the Workplace Seminar

The goal of an upcoming local summit is to teach businesses in the Great Lakes Bay Region (GLBR) how to end mental health stigma in the workplace and how to offer support to employees. According to the GLBR Alliance, 41.5% of adults in the United States exhibited symptoms of anxiety...
SAGINAW, MI
northwestgeorgianews.com

Prioritizing mental health in Georgia

On Jan. 26, House Bill 1013 was introduced in the Georgia House of Representatives. The legislation is notable for several reasons, not least of which is it was introduced by House Speaker David Ralston — also the bill’s lead sponsor — at a press conference in the Capitol rotunda.
GEORGIA STATE
Canyon News

Mental Health Matters People

UNITED STATES—A lot of people may not understand it, but gosh, when people say mental health matters it really does America. I was beyond devastated I mean just devastated to hear the news about “Extra” correspondent Chelsie Kryst who died on Sunday, January 30 after apparently jumping from her New York City apartment. I have been an avid watcher of “Extra” since high school and I got used to seeing Kyrst on my TV screen each night and in the snap of a second she is gone.
psychreg.org

Mental Health Management for Health Professionals

People often need a reminder not to work too hard. Many healthcare professionals put their patients and their job ahead of their own needs, so they often fall victim to burnout. You should know how to maintain your mental health, but it can be challenging if you don’t know how to manage it.
constructforstl.org

Mental Health Care Everywhere

From CannonDesign’s FLOURISH: As stigma around mental health recedes across society, it’s time to think boldly about how spaces and resources can be advanced to help more people. Caring for your mental health has long felt like a solitary endeavor. Primary care physicians rarely brought it up. Outpatient...
York News-Times

Mental Health Practitioner

Provide individual and group counseling to inmates. Provide crisis intervention to inmates. Conduct risk assessments and treatment planning for group participants. Consult with appropriate staff regarding clinical concerns. Participate in multi-disciplinary treatment team meetings. Screen and refer inmates to appropriate programs or treatment. Update/revise treatment plans and recommend changes in case management as inmates' statuses change. Additional $3.00/hour facility differential for hours worked. Pay commensurate with licensure. PLMHP: $22.534 LMHP: $26.435 LMHP/PLADC: $28.417 LMHP/LACD or LIMHP: $30.548 The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) employs nearly 2,300 team members operating 10 institutions, which house approximately 5,200 inmates, statewide. The department's focus includes inmate programming and education, physical and behavioral health care, re-entry services, and community programs, and is accredited by the American Correctional Association (ACA). Candidates will model the NDCS values of integrity, respect, compassion, growth, and excellence as we accomplish our mission, "Keep people safe."
YORK, NE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Navy Times

Vets’ disability benefits for tinnitus, mental health issues may change

Proposed changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs disability ratings system will mean lower payouts for veterans with sleep apnea and tinnitus in the future but higher payouts for veterans facing mental health challenges like post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. The changes are part of a months-long review of the...
kswo.com

Founder’s Day event prioritizes mental health awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, the Lawton PTA Council held a special event to celebrate a momentous anniversary, while looking out for area students and their families. Tuesday, Feb. 15, marked the 125th anniversary of the organization, and they observed their founding with a Mental Health Forum held at the Life Ready Center.
LAWTON, OK
MedicalXpress

New COVID-19 study links nurses' mental health to quality of care

Stories of stress and burnout among healthcare workers, particularly nurses, continue to make news during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, new research shows these mental health problems could be contributing to decreased quality of patient care. The study, published recently in the journal Healthcare, found that the more severe the mental...
WIBW

Topeka Public Schools approves mental health day for students, staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 students will have an extra day added to an already-long weekend, and all district staff will get to join them. The Topeka Public Schools Board of Education heard a proposal at their Thursday meeting from Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson. She suggested using Monday, Feb. 21 - President’s Day - as a district-wide mental health day. The board did not object.
TOPEKA, KS
healthleadersmedia.com

As COVID Persists, Healthcare Worker Mental Health Must Be Prioritized

American Association of Nurse Practitioners president offers actionable suggestions. — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, protecting the well-being, and mental health of nurses and other healthcare workers is more important than ever, says April Kapu, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). Kapu, based in Nashville, remembers when COVID first began to affect the community in March 2020.
