Virtual Mental Health Day on the Hill Set for Feb. 24

UNITED STATES—A lot of people may not understand it, but gosh, when people say mental health matters it really does America. I was beyond devastated I mean just devastated to hear the news about “Extra” correspondent Chelsie Kryst who died on Sunday, January 30 after apparently jumping from her New York City apartment. I have been an avid watcher of “Extra” since high school and I got used to seeing Kyrst on my TV screen each night and in the snap of a second she is gone.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO