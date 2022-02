The Minnesota Vikings continue to shuffle their coaching staff but while they added a former head coach to the mix, they lost one of their prior commitments. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are expected to hire Mike Pettine to their staff. Pelissero points out the Vikings are still expected to name Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator but Pettine will have a role on the staff.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO