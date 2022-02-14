537 Wilson Street, Newport, TN 37821

Washington — President Biden has rejected claims of executive privilege asserted by former President Donald Trump over White House visitor logs sought by the House panel investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol and ordered the National Archives and Records Administration to turn the records over to investigators.
Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears the Kremlin might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Moscow said it is pulling back some of...
(CNN) — Texts and social media messages from two of the White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery included racist insults about African Americans, an FBI intelligence analyst testified Wednesday in their federal hate crime trial in Georgia. FBI analyst Amy Vaughn testified about several text messages between Travis...
NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Jurors in Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times (NYT.N) received phone notifications that the judge had decided to dismiss the case regardless of their verdict before their deliberations had ended, a court filing showed on Wednesday. The case highlights the increasing...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sea levels around the United States will rise up to a foot over the next 30 years due to climate change, as much as they have risen in the previous century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected in a report on Tuesday. The study...
London (CNN) — London's Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honors scandal linked to Prince Charles' charity, the Prince's Foundation. The force said in a press release that the inquiry is starting following claims that "offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national."
Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
