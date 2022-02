There is no magic wand that can undo centuries of compounding societal injustice. But what we must recognize is that racist policies have brought us to this moment in time and so we must urge our legislators to address this issue as they write policies meant to make this emerging market equitable. The post UQDAH: Black History and Cannabis — The Continued Fight Towards Equity appeared first on The Washington Informer.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO