ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 516 new cases, 1,284 new recoveries

By Star-Tribune staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhyWo_0eESLWNi00

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 516 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 444 and the number of probable cases rising by 72, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,284 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 803 (1,371 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 93 as of Monday (down from 113 on Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,667 (17 announced last week, 42 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Thursday:

Total doses administered: 649,642

First vaccine doses given: 266,704

Second vaccine doses given: 237,292

Booster doses given: 108,058

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,663

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,953

Janssen doses given: 22,492

Janssen boosters given: 1,480

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 445.6 per day. That number is down 328.2 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,371. That number is down 3,421 from a month ago.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Active coronavirus case total drops below 1,000 for first time since August

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 770 over the weekend to drop below 1,000 for the first time since August. Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received reports of 444 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases from Saturday through Monday, along with reports of 70 new probable cases. During the same period, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

COVID Vaccine Given in Pregnancy Guards Against Severe COVID in Newborns

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new government study is the first to confirm that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy delivers real protection to newborns. "While we know these antibodies cross the placenta, until this study we have not yet had data to demonstrate whether the antibodies might provide protection for the baby against COVID-19," said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, chief of the Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Branch of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Majority of Pregnant U.S. Women Were Already in Poor Health: Study

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Once they're pregnant, women have a lot of checkups to make sure they stay healthy. But a mom's health preconception is vitally important, too, and a growing cause for concern. Increasingly, moms in the United States are starting their pregnancies already having heart risks like high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes and obesity. A new study finds that 60% -- even higher in some...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

Scientists Pinpoint Why Epilepsy Seizures Rise in Pregnancy

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many women with epilepsy have breakthrough seizures when they get pregnant, and researchers say they've figured out why. Their new study shows that pregnancy can trigger steep drops in blood levels of certain antiepileptic drugs soon after conception. "When it comes to epilepsy, maintaining a fine-tuned medication regimen is critical. Some people mistakenly believe that changes in the drugs' blood concentration won't occur...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming News

20220216-news-leg-medicaidrally-rg-04.JPG

Carlita Brown, 3, Patti Baldes and LaRose Caldwell, 5, sit on the steps of the Capitol holding signs during Healthy Wyoming’s rally to expand Medicaid on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The rally included both Wyoming residents and lawmakers, and was set to help push an increase in health care access for an estimated 24,000 people in Wyoming. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Poor Will Be Hit Hardest by a Hotter World

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In yet another sign that climate change strikes the poorest without mercy, a new study shows that low-income people have a 40% higher exposure to heat than those with higher incomes. By the end of the century, heat wave exposure for the poorest 25% people worldwide will equal the rest of the global population combined. That's after taking into account access to air conditioning, cool air shelters, heat safety rules for outdoor workers and heat safety awareness campaigns,...
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

Self Managed Abortions

Containers of the medication used to end an early pregnancy sit on a table inside a Planned Parenthood clinic on Oct. 29 in Fairview Heights, Ill.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
Wyoming News

Housing and healthcare advocates request US ARPA funds

CHEYENNE – Advocates for affordable housing, suicide prevention and health care came forward Tuesday to request lawmakers appropriate additional American Rescue Plan Act funds. They were heard by members of Wyoming's Senate Appropriations Committee during the first round of public comment on Senate File 66. The proposal would parcel out expenditures of the federal ARPA funds. If the requests were approved, $49 million total would be added to the nearly...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Bill would ban abortion pills in Wyoming

A proposed bill would make it illegal to distribute or take abortion pills in Wyoming. Senate File 83, if passed in its current form, would also make using or providing those pills a misdemeanor offense, with up to a $9,000 fine. Nearly every abortion in Wyoming since mid-2019, when reporting requirements began, has used this type of medication. Because the bill is being brought during a budget session, it will...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Laramie-based Western States Bank sold to First National Bank

CHEYENNE – Laramie-based Western States Bank is now owned by an out-of-state company. On Monday, the new owner announced that the takeover – news of which was first disclosed in November – has now been completed. Not much will change anytime soon for customers or employees of the approximately 10-branch Western States. This is according to interviews Monday with representatives of both the new owner, First National Bank of Omaha, and Western States. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

FDA Commissioner Senate

Robert Califf testifies before a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pension hearing on the nomination to be commissioner of Food and Drug Administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Wyoming News

Women at Higher Odds for Side Effects From Some Cancer Treatments

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Gender differences extend to cancer treatments, with women having a higher risk of severe side effects from certain treatments than men, a new study finds. Previous research concluded women tend to have more side effects from chemotherapy, and this new paper shows the same is true for immunotherapy and targeted therapy. "It has been understood that women have more toxicity from chemotherapy than...
CANCER
Wyoming News

Amazon, Walmart Lift Mask Mandates for Vaccinated Employees

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fully vaccinated U.S. workers at Amazon and Walmart will no longer have to wear masks unless local or state laws require them. Walmart's announcement last Friday to its 1.6 million U.S. workers said masks will still be required for unvaccinated staff and those in its health clinics and pharmacies, CBS News reported. "Though vaccinated associates are no longer required to wear a mask...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Gordon delivers state of the state address, says Wyoming’s economy is 'getting stronger' despite inflation

(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday that Wyoming’s economy is "getting stronger" despite facing the highest inflation in decades. Gordon gave the state of the state address as lawmakers prepare to write the next biennial state budget. Wyoming’s constitution requires lawmakers to pass a balanced budget every two years. “Despite tremendous challenges, Wyoming is strong and getting stronger. We are strong because of our character, resilient because...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy