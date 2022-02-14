ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin football gives offensive coordinator Bobby Engram a seven-figure contract

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
 21 hours ago

Bobby Engram’s contract with the University of Wisconsin will see him earn $1 million this year as the football team’s offensive coordinator.

Engram’s salary bumps to $1.1 million in 2023. The two-year contract runs through Jan. 31, 2024, and half of Engram’s compensation will be in base salary from the university while the other half will come from an additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation. Engram also receives a car allowance and moving expenses.

The details of Engram’s contract with UW were released to the State Journal on Monday after an open records request. The $1 million salary would’ve been the second-highest for an offensive coordinator in the Big Ten Conference last season, and is projected to be in the top four for conference OCs this year.

Engram’s hire was made official Jan. 28 and he held his first news conference as part of UW’s staff on Feb. 4.

David Edwards, Rob Havenstein join list of Super Bowl winners from Wisconsin football

UW owes Engram a buyout of $1 million if is fired without cause before the term of the contract ends, however that figure drops once Engram lands his next job. If Engram leaves UW during the term of the contract for any job besides NFL head coach or offensive coordinator or FBS head coach, he could owe a buyout of $1 million.

Engram was the Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach for the past three seasons, and spent the previous five years coaching the Ravens wide receivers. The former Penn State All-American and 14-year NFL veteran will be asked to jump-start a Badgers offense that has been in the bottom half of the Big Ten in scoring average the past two seasons.

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard eclipsed the $1 million salary mark last season, but his salary was amended last week by the UW’s Board of Regents. The State Journal has submitted a records request for that amended contract.

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
247Sports

Buccaneers quarterback 2022: Tom Brady return, trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson reportedly possible

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not ruling out a potential Tom Brady return, according to a report published Sunday morning by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. In the scenario where Brady remains retired, the Bucs would focus on other veteran quarterbacks that could be on the trade market, including the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Latest Aaron Rodgers rumors ahead of Super Bowl

Here are the latest rumors surrounding Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers is coming off his fourth NFL MVP season, but it remains to be seen if he will keep on playing for the Green Bay Packers, retire or go try and finish out his career somewhere else.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
