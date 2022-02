The streaming service Spotify is under fire for the way it has handled the spread of COVID-19 misinformation. Joe Rogan, creator of the Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast which gathers over 11 million listeners per episode, finds himself at the center of this controversy. Joe Rogan was accused of spreading false information in regards to the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. Spotify’s lack of action led several musicians to start a movement to boycott the platform until action was taken against him. Artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music catalogs off the streaming service. The controversy has also resulted in a mass social media movement to encourage users to delete their Spotify accounts. The protest has opened a deeper conversation about the other ways in which the platform is falling short.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO