SINGAPORE—Singapore Airlines has signed a purchase agreement for seven Airbus A350F, while Etihad has signed a letter of intent for seven of the freighter. The contract with Singapore's flag-carrier finalized a December letter of intent (LoI). Singapore Airlines (SIA) also revealed that it had been actively in discussions, and providing feedback to Airbus, on development of the freighter to better meet its operational requirements before the COVID-19 pandemic.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 23 HOURS AGO