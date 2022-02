The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has held that name for three years and now it's time to shorten it a bit and rename the agency to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency. This move comes directly from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in an attempt to make the enforcement of laws more effective. I honestly think this is just a push for people in certain business rooms to sound important. Like that guy who isn't really bringing anything to the team, besides creative names. I don't think the name change will really help with anything, but it's a sign that the state is taking this Michigan cannabis industry very seriously.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO