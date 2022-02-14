Contrasting career states add to men's hockey drama at Winter Olympics

Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
Here's what happened during Day 12 at the Beijing Olympic Games:. The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead. Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the...
BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen, and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.
The Norwegian team of Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Erik Valnes captured Olympic gold in the men's team sprint classic. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/klaebo-emerges-victorious-fifth-olympic-gold-mens-team-sprint.
Results, updates, and news from Day 13 of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/daily-recap-results-2022-winter-olympics-february-17.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Wednesday night and Thursday morning (February 16-17) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-17-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan make their second to last appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women’s team sprint classic for another chance to repeat Diggins' gold medal performance from 2018. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-diggins-brennan-spearhead-us-efforts-olympic-gold-team-sprint.
Results, updates, and news from Day 10 of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday, February 16. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/daily-recap-results-2022-winter-olympics-february-16.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (February 15-16) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-16-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
The voyage toward equality for all people is far from complete, but Team USA's roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics is a lot more representative of the people that call this nation home. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-showcasing-diversity-never.
U.S. defender Savannah Harmon heads into the women’s hockey gold medal game vs. Canada on Wednesday with two goals and five assists in six games at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/savannah-harmon-usa-hockey/
Canada is on top of the women's hockey world again after taking down the U.S. in the gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/canada-takes-down-us-reclaims-olympic-hockey-gold.
BEIJING (AP) — Minutes after failing to score in the shootout as the Americans’ last chance to stay alive at the Olympics, captain Andy Miele took off his gloves to wipe the tears coming out of his eyes. “I’m just sad it’s over,” he said.
France's Clement Noel established himself as the world's top men's slalom skier after winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/clement-noel-wins-mens-slalom-gold-dynamite-second-run.
Slovakia is headed to the semifinals after shocking the U.S. men's hockey team with a shootout victory in the Olympic quarterfinals. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/slovakia-shocks-americans-shootout-eliminates-us-quarterfinals.
The women's combined - the final individual alpine skiing race at the 2022 Winter Olympics - is tonight. Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to contend. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/2022-winter-olympics-womens-combined-start-list-live-updates-results/
Team USA will take on Great Britain and Sweden will face Canada in the semifinals of the men's curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-us-mens-curling-team-olympic-semifinals-nbc-and-peacock.
After starting the 2022 Olympics so well, the U.S. women's curling team limped to the finish, losing five of its final six games and concluding play with a loss to Japan. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-womens-curling-eliminated-loss-japan.
Comments / 0