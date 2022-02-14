Contrasting career states add to men's hockey drama at Winter Olympics

Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
NBC Primetime (8 p.m. Tuesday) Women's Round Robin: CAN vs USA (8:05 p.m. Tuesday) Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final (8:30 p.m. Tuesday) Athletes to Watch: Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson, Nick Goepper. Hockey. Men's Quarterfinal Game 1: USA vs SVK (11:10 p.m. Tuesday) Athletes to Watch: Matty Beniers, Sean Farrell. Alpine Skiing.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Wednesday night and Thursday morning (February 16-17) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-17-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
The Norwegian team of Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Erik Valnes solidified captured Olympic gold in the men's team sprint classic. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/klaebo-emerges-victorious-fifth-olympic-gold-mens-team-sprint.
Finland took down Switzerland by a score of 4-0 to win its third women's hockey bronze in the last four Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/finland-blanks-switzerland-wins-third-womens-hockey-bronze-four-olympics.
Day 12 at the 2022 Winter Olympics includes Nick Goepper in the freeski slopestyle final, Team USA in the men’s hockey quarterfinal game, cross-country star Jessie Diggins in the women’s team sprint and Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld hoping to make the podium in men’s freestyle skiing aerials finals. Meanwhile, NBC Primetime coverage will have the latest on what happened in women's figure skating overnight. See below for a list of livestreams.
BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition at the Winter Olympics. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.
The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Strauss Mann (Michigan) stopped 34 shots in goal, and Nick Abruzzese (Harvard) and Sam Hentges (St. Cloud State) each scored for Team USA, but Slovakia got the lone goal of the shootout to gain a 3-2 victory Wednesday in quarterfinal play.
Canada is on top of the women's hockey world again after taking down the U.S. in the gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/canada-takes-down-us-reclaims-olympic-hockey-gold.
The women's combined - the final individual alpine skiing race at the 2022 Winter Olympics - is tonight. Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to contend. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/2022-winter-olympics-womens-combined-start-list-live-updates-results/
France's Clement Noel established himself as the world's top men's slalom skier after winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/clement-noel-wins-mens-slalom-gold-dynamite-second-run.
In a final result that no one expected, Victoria Carl blazed down the straight and took the gold with an incredible double-polled finish. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/late-german-sub-victoria-carl-delivers-team-sprint-gold-jessie-diggins-podium.
Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Huber is the Olympic fan the world needs. Huber has been the ultimate hype man for Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/swiss-snowboarder-nicolas-huber-olympic-fan-world-needs.
Slovakia is headed to the semifinals after shocking the U.S. men's hockey team with a shootout victory in the Olympic quarterfinals. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/slovakia-shocks-americans-shootout-eliminates-us-quarterfinals.
After starting the 2022 Olympics so well, the U.S. women's curling team limped to the finish, losing five of its final six games and concluding play with a loss to Japan. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-womens-curling-eliminated-loss-japan.
Marte Olsbu Roeisland of Norway said the secret to her success was the preparation she put in before the Games began and her ability to dissipate the pressure of the Olympics when she races. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/marte-olsbu-roeiseland-reveals-secret-success-2022-winter-olympics.
American speed skater Joey Mantia earned his first career Olympic medal at 36 years old in the men's team pursuit. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/usas-joey-mantia-feels-weight-lifted-after-earning-first-career-olympic-medal.
Great Britain defeated the ROC and China defeated Switzerland, making the road to the semifinals for both teams much more complicated with one session of games remaining. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/mens-curling-session-11-switzerland-roc-hurt-semifinal-hopes-losses.
