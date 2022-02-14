Contrasting career states add to men's hockey drama at Winter Olympics

Day 12 at the 2022 Winter Olympics includes Nick Goepper in the freeski slopestyle final, Team USA in the men’s hockey quarterfinal game, cross-country star Jessie Diggins in the women’s team sprint and Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld hoping to make the podium in men’s freestyle skiing aerials finals. Meanwhile, NBC Primetime coverage will have the latest on what happened in women's figure skating overnight. See below for a list of livestreams.

