Crazy obstacle courses, air bags and the wild ways Olympic snowboarders train

Sometimes Olympic dreams and physics are on an unenviable collision course.Athletes have literally crashed out of competition, ending their quests for a medal by smashing into siding, toppling over amid a crowded cross-country skiing field or simply pitching face-first into the snow. Their hopes live and die on the edge of their skate, snowboard or ski.For a public accustomed to watching Olympians flawlessly execute superhuman feats, a tussle with gravity is a reminder that even athletes in the most rarefied of circles are all too human.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing newATHLETES ON: Killing time when not competingOlympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO