Crazy obstacle courses, air bags and the wild ways Olympic snowboarders train

By Samantha Wong
WKTV
 2 days ago

Daily Herald

Snowboarders say judging an issue at Olympic big air, too

BEIJING -- Red Gerard, the happy-go-lucky American snowboarder who famously overslept the morning he won gold in Pyeongchang, never thought he'd be the one slamming the scoring at an Olympic competition. "I never cared about any of this, and all of a sudden, I find myself caring," the 21-year-old said....
WPTV

Anna Gasser defends Olympic gold in women's snowboard big air

Austria's Anna Gasser defended her Olympic title in women's snowboard big air after an epic duel with slopestyle gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. Gasser, 30, stomped three clean tricks in the contest, including a cab double cork 1260 on her final attempt, to claim the win. Sadowski-Synnott, who fell on her own 1260 attempt, took silver, and Japan's Kokomo Murase earned bronze.
NewsBreak
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Winter Olympians take crash course in physics

Sometimes Olympic dreams and physics are on an unenviable collision course.Athletes have literally crashed out of competition, ending their quests for a medal by smashing into siding, toppling over amid a crowded cross-country skiing field or simply pitching face-first into the snow. Their hopes live and die on the edge of their skate, snowboard or ski.For a public accustomed to watching Olympians flawlessly execute superhuman feats, a tussle with gravity is a reminder that even athletes in the most rarefied of circles are all too human.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing newATHLETES ON: Killing time when not competingOlympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law
WKTV

Team USA women's curling eliminated with loss to Japan

After starting the 2022 Olympics so well, the U.S. women's curling team limped to the finish, losing five of its final six games and concluding play with a loss to Japan. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-womens-curling-eliminated-loss-japan.
