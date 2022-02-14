Crazy obstacle courses, air bags and the wild ways Olympic snowboarders train

Anna Gasser landed a cab double cork 1260 on her final run to win a second straight gold medal in women's snowboard big air. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/anna-gasser-snowboard-big-air-final-olympics-results-recap.
BEIJING (AP) — Red Gerard, the happy-go-lucky American snowboarder who famously overslept the morning he won gold in Pyeongchang, never thought he’d be the one slamming the scoring at an Olympic competition. “I never cared about any of this, and all of a sudden, I find myself caring,”...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming won men’s Big Air gold at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Mons Roisland of Norway won silver while Canada’s Max Parrot took bronze. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in Beijing; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
The doping scandal surrounding Kamila Valieva is still in its infant stages. But the damage is already done. It will be an entirely different and disorienting feeling when she takes the ice for the free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/layden-valieva-doping-case-depriving-viewers-and-her-olympic-moment.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (February 15-16) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-16-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
In a final result that no one expected, Victoria Carl blazed down the straight and took the gold with an incredible double-polled finish. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/last-minute-german-sub-carl-delivers-olympic-gold-team-sprint-diggins-podium.
Two-time defending gold medalist David Wise, 31, placed fourth with an 89.00 to make his third straight Olympic freeski halfpipe final. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/led-blunck-all-four-americans-advance-ski-halfpipe-final.
Austria's Anna Gasser wins her second snowboard big air gold with an "absolutely massive" run, beating New Zealand's slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott at the Winter Olympics. Available to UK users only.
Choi Min-Jeong of South Korea won the final short track event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the women's 1500m. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/south-koreas-choi-min-jeong-wins-1500m-gold-final-short-track-event.
The reigning halfpipe world champion and overall World Cup crystal globe winner already has a gold in big air and a silver in slopestyle. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/eileen-gu-sails-through-ski-halfpipe-qualifying-top-seed.
Nick Goepper, Mac Forehand, and Colby Stevenson have survived their burning hot floor, stolen bicycles, and ferocious pin traders to join In The Village. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/village-team-usa-freeskiers-x3-join-podcast.
BOISE, Ida – Jeret Peterson is an icon in the freestyle skiing community. Unfortunately, his life was cut short at the age of 29 after being found dead by suicide in Lambs Canyon between Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah on July 25, 2011. A self-inflicted gunshot wound was determined to be the cause of death.
U.S. short track skater Kristen Santos gets one more crack at earning a medal during the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women's 1500m. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-womens-1500m-mens-relay-finals-conclude-olympic-short-track.
Mikaela Shiffrin is using her friends, boyfriend, and competitors as a source of motivation amid a challenging Winter Olympics experience. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/mikaela-shiffrin-finds-strength-others-success-during-challenging-olympics.
U.S. defender Savannah Harmon heads into the women’s hockey gold medal game vs. Canada on Wednesday with two goals and five assists in six games at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/savannah-harmon-usa-hockey/
The Norway biathlete looked set to make the podium in the pursuit event, but she doubled over on the last run into the stadium. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/norways-tandrevold-leaving-olympics-after-biathlon-finish-line-collapse.
After starting the 2022 Olympics so well, the U.S. women's curling team limped to the finish, losing five of its final six games and concluding play with a loss to Japan. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-womens-curling-eliminated-loss-japan.
A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
Comments / 0