ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Love in the time of COVID-19: Olympian couples

By Samantha Wong
WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter already securing a valentine, these athletes...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

According to Couples…These are the Keys to a Happy Marriage

In a new poll, people were asked to name the top signs of a happy marriage and it likely differs from couple to couple…see if you agree. Number one…one of the love languages…spending a lot of quality time together. The next requires some bed side manner…it’s taking care of each other when you’re sick. Others are feeling like you can be yourself with them. Encouraging them to pursue their own hobbies and interests. Letting them see you at your worst and your best. Cuddling and being respectful to them in front of other people.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

Couples Share Their "Golden Rule" For Marriage

How do you make your relationship work? Turns out, some popular clichés offer solid advice in this department. Common phrases you’ve heard all your life get repeated a lot because they work and they can be applied to romantic relationships as well. These platitudes are considered “golden rules”...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Park Rapids Enterprise

Kindergartners share thoughts on love and marriage

When taking your Valentine to dinner, what are some manners you should show?. Don’t play with your food. Or burp on purpose. Or blow bubbles in your milk. Be respectful. Don’t pull their hair. Say “yes, please” or “no, thank you.”. Don’t run around the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Covid#2022 Winter Olympics#Gold Medal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Chaffee County Times

It’s time to live with COVID-19

If you had asked me at the end of 2020 what 2021 would look like, I would have said hopeful, promising, even “normal.” Unfortunately, that didn’t come true. I recall hearing in December 2020 that a COVID-19 vaccine was on its way, thinking the pandemic soon would be behind us. So, here we are at a new year, once again full of hope and promise. And, while we are most likely on the tail end of the Omicron surge, now is the time to start moving toward a new, encouraging chapter in how we live with this virus.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
fabulousarizona.com

Fab Couples

True love is certain to last longer than even the shelf life of candy conversation hearts. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day and the month of love, meet nine Arizona power couples.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

Bride to be wedding rules

Jasmine Cruz and her fiancé, Pablo Cadena, got engaged back in August 2020, but she didn't start planning their wedding until they secured their venue in January. After seeing people share their wedding rules on TikTok, Cruz decided to share her own list - which has now gone viral with over 1.9 million views and counting. It's probably safe to assume that all the guests have seen this by now, right?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Columbian

More couples embrace the weekday wedding

NEW YORK — The pandemic forced 30-year-old Stephanie Harnen to twice postpone her wedding. When she finally did get married, in June last year, she settled for a Thursday because her venue was fully booked on weekends. That turned out to be just fine with Harnen and her husband,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

8 dating red flags you need to look out for

[This article was originally published on July 2020.]It’s important to be open-minded when you start dating someone. Sure, you might hate the way they cut their toenails in bed or leave dirty dishes on the sink like they’re curating an exhibition, but these things aren’t exactly deal breakers.Real dating red flags tend to be a little more complex than habits you could pass off as behavioural quirks.And in today’s love at first swipe culture, where apps and social media have revolutionised the way we communicate, they’re more nuanced than ever.According to dating psychologist Madeleine Mason Roantree, a red flag can...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

How 7 couples got engaged through detour, disaster and other diversions

Try as we might, it is impossible to guarantee a perfect trip. No matter how many details you account for or how closely you scrutinize your itinerary, unpredictable changes always present a threat to your best-laid plans. For romantics planning to surprise their partners with a marriage proposal on vacation, the pressure to avoid a travel disaster intensifies.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy