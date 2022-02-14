ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Doctor Joins Adventist Health Simi Valley

By Antonio Pequeño IV
 2 days ago

Adventist Health Simi Valley has hired Dr. Casey Batten, lead primary care sports medicine physician for the Los Angeles Rams, as medical director of the hospital’s athletic training program. “Dr. Batten’s involvement as the medical director of our athletic training...

