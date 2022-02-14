Rams Doctor Joins Adventist Health Simi Valley

FORT BRAGG, CA — Over ninety interested parties including local politicians, hospital administrators, and non-profits came together on zoom Thursday night for a two-hour discussion of the hospital, its future and upcoming seismic regulations that some think could derail it. The issue is that the State passed SB1953 in 1994. The law requires hospitals must be capable of surviving and providing care after an earthquake by January 1, 2030. According to Jason Wells, chief strategy, consumer, and innovation officer for Adventist Health in Mendocino County, the buildings that make up the coast hospital are compliant with current seismic standards and are safe. He believes the single-story wood structure is one of the safest places to be should a major quake occur.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO