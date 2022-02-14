Congressman calls for tougher sentencing rules after plea deal for accused East TN pill mill doctor

A mother in Michigan has denied being responsible for killing her infant child, whom authorities say was starved to death in 2020. In asserting her innocence, the 29-year-old defendant turned down a plea offer that could have landed her a 10-year sentence and then fired her court-appointed lawyer. Appearing in...
Travis McMichael has withdrawn his guilty plea now that US District Judge Lisa G. Wood has rejected a plea deal he and his father, Greg McMichael, made with federal prosecutors ahead of their federal trial for killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Days after a federal judge torpedoed an agreement with prosecutors amid outcry from Ahmaud Arbery’s family, the father and son convicted of the 25-year-old Black man’s murder backed off from guilty pleas conceding that their crimes were racially motivated. Both will now press ahead with a trial scheduled to begin next week.
A U.S. District Court judge has rejected a plea deal offered to a white father and son convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery that would have them serve decades of their life sentences while in federal custody instead of a less desirable state facility.
A retiree who admitted his role in an alleged death threat to his congressman was called to court Monday and for the first time spoke publicly about what prompted his arrest in the disturbing politically charged case. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — The doctor accused of prescribing enough addictive medication for every man, woman, and child in McCreary County, Ky. to have more than 50 pills has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that will likely result in less than a year of prison time, leaving local leaders outraged.
A man charged with federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery has withdrawn his plea after a judge denied a proposed deal with the Department of Justice earlier this week, court documents show. The trial for Gregory McMichael, who has already been convicted on state charges of killing the 25-year-old Black man in 2020, is scheduled to begin on Monday.
WASHINGTON — A judge's son who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while clad in fur, wearing a stolen police vest and carrying a police shield pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts during a virtual court hearing. Aaron Mostofsky, a 35-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty...
A Baltimore judge threw out a plea deal Thursday for a man who was sentenced previously to time served for an arson and ordered him held in custody until a later hearing. The 18-count criminal indictment filed against Luther Moody Trent of Baltimore for attempted murder and arson was pleaded out in December and he received a sentence of time served under an agreement with the Baltimore State’s ...
(CBS News) — Federal prosecutors have reached plea deals on federal hate crime charges with two of the three White men convicted of killing Black man Ahmaud Arbery, court documents show. Arbery’s parents are “vehemently against” the deals, their lawyer says. Arbery, 25, was shot to...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the future for an arsonist who explained how he set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire remains unclear after his plea deal offered by City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Office was reversed, questions arise about the possibility of other questionable plea deals. Luther...
The man arrested in connection with a Nederland house explosion accepted a plea deal in his case Thursday and will serve time in prison. Jason Korte, 44, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court on Thursday to child abuse, fourth-degree arson and possession of an explosive device. Boulder County District Attorney’s...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo father accused in the deaths of his two infant children in 2020 has accepted a plea agreement in the case. Jacob Cisneros, 36, will be sentenced Feb. 16 on two counts of complicity to involuntary manslaughter, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstruction of justice.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jacob Cisneros, the Toledo father accused of killing his two infant children and abandoning them in cars, accepted a plea deal today in court. Cisneros accepted an Alford Plea, which means he's not admitting to a crime but admits there's enough evidence to convict. As part...
A Texas man and coffee roasting company owner who offered FBI agents bags of coffee beans after they interviewed him about his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor. Vic Williams, 49, posted much of his journey into the...
