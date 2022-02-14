ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Silk Sonic Drops Off “Love’s Train” Cover For Valentine’s Day

By Basinradio
basinsradio.com
 2 days ago

Silk Sonic made a return for this r’n’b-themed day with a cover of Con Funk Shun’s “Love’s Train.” The duo, consisting of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, are on a mission to bring that...

www.basinsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

This Red-Hot Beyoncé Look Is Valentine’s Day Date Worthy

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Beyoncé is providing some style inspiration for the romantic holiday. The multi-hyphenate icon recently shared new photos of herself on Instagram showing off a set that’s part of Ivy Park’s forthcoming February 9 drop with Adidas, Ivy Heart. While posing against a white sofa and, in other pictures, a white curtain, Bey repped a velvet tracksuit in maroon with orange stripes down the sides. She paired the look with a matching strappy crop top and bucket hat and accessorized with white heart-shaped sunglasses, gold necklaces, white trainers, and a glam red lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
ETOnline.com

Kelly Ripa’s Favorite Silk Blouse Brand Is Taking 30% Off Loungewear for Valentine’s Day

When Kelly Ripa finds something she likes, she doesn't let it go -- and we can totally relate to the talk show queen. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host has proven to be obsessed with The Simone blouse by Numi in particular, even wearing the sweat-proof and stain repellent shirt both on and off-air on a number of occasions -- including to her son Joaquin's high school graduation too.
APPAREL
themusicuniverse.com

Future celebrates Valentine’s Day with ‘Worst Day’

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Future chose to celebrate in his own way — like only he could. The GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-certified icon unveils a new song entitled “Worst Day” via Freebandz/Epic Records. It notably marks his first original solo music since 2020. The...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Yung Bleu Gets Valentine's Day Surprise Learning He's Expecting A Daughter

Yung Bleu, already a father of two sons, announced on Monday (February 14) he is now expecting a baby girl with girlfriend Tiemeria. “It’s [crazy] the day I found out I’m having my first little girl she was shaped exactly like a [heart],” Bleu wrote on Instagram where he shared an ultrasound picture of his new heart-shaped daughter. “That was like GOD making A very strong Statement! A sign that I’m complete now!”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk#Sonic
Page Six

50 Cent enjoys Valentine’s dinner with girlfriend after Super Bowl show

50 Cent was ready for romance after surprising NFL fans with his performance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday. On Monday, the rapper arrived to new NYC hot spot Sei Less “right from the airport” for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with girlfriend Jamira Haines, sources told us.
NFL
Nintendo Life

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Are Now In Fortnite

Who could have predicted that Fortnite's next skins would be two silky-voiced singers from an R&B supergroup, and not yet another version of Zendaya, or a Marvel movie? And does this mean we're going to get a giant Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performing a concert, just like Ariana Grande did? We certainly wouldn't complain.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Fans Love Silk Sonic Skins

Fortnite fans can't believe that Silk Sonic is headed to the game. Gamers couldn't have expected Bruno Mars and Anderson Pak to make their grand debut into the massive title this week. But, the Icon series of skins and equipment has provided tons of surprises over the last year. So many celebrities have gotten into the game and the tide isn't stopping anytime soon. Next Thursday fans can log into their accounts and chase these groovy outfits. As an added bonus, they can also bump music from the duo and they solo catalogs. Bootsy Collins is even along for the ride. What a time to be alive. Check out Fortnite's official post down below.
VIDEO GAMES
Stereogum

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train” (Con Funk Shun Cover)

Silk Sonic, the team-up between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, released their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic last year. Today, for Valentine’s Day, the pair has released a cover of “Love’s Train,” a song by the ’70s R&B/soul group Con Funk Shun. This comes just a day after .Paak showed up to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, a stage that Mars is familiar with as well. Check out their cover below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Highsnobiety

MSCHF Drops Heartbreak Defibrillator for Valentine's Day

When you think MSCHF's drops couldn't get any wilder, the Brooklyn-based art collective proves it has more tricks up its sleeve. For Valentine's Day, MSCHF wants to fix the broken hearts of hopeless romantics, and I'm not talking hypothetically either. Thinking of the lonely peeps, the brand names its 69th...
ARTS
keysweekly.com

LIGHTHEARTED LOVE STORIES FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

With Love From London By Sara Jio At 35, Valentina Baker never imagined she would be completely reinventing her life. After the news that Nick is having an affair sends their marriage into a downward spiral, divorce quickly follows. Valentina then receives the shocking news that her long-lost mother Eloise, who disappeared when she was only a child, has passed away and she is the heir to her estate. This sweet, quiet Seattle librarian finds herself alone on a plane to London. She is equally surprised to find that her mother’s quaint and lovely apartment is located conveniently above The Book Garden, the most perfect little bookstore Valentina has ever encountered. While just days ago it felt that she had lost everything meaningful in her life, a new chapter slowly appears on the horizon. Primrose Hill is a storybook neighborhood, and Val instantly befriends and falls in love with the various local shopkeepers and her mother’s best friend Millie – who may hold the answers to her mysterious past. With a series of small, cryptic notes she uncovers in her favorite novels, Val begins to piece together this literary mystery, the story of her life. A dreamy read for any book lover.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hotnewhiphop.com

Diplo & Miguel Drop A Valentine's Day Dance Number With "Don't Forget My Love"

Diplo has a knack for getting bodies moving and parties started. The 43 year old electronic dance legend has been getting people out of their seats for decades. Never lacking infectious energy, enthusiasm, and intensity, Diplo's creations cultivate a space for motion and openness. He boasts a varied catalog, featuring heavy hitting offerings with Skrillex and Major Lazer, and tracks with a more mellow mood such as this Miguel assisted number, "Don't Forget My Love."
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Yusif Eyvazov Celebrates Valentine’s Day With a New Song

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Yusif Eyvazov has released a new song entitled “My Anna.”. The tenor took to social media to announce the release stating, “My dear friends and subscribers, this year I’ve decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a special way. The release of my new song ‘MY ANNA’ is dedicated to MY LOVE Anna Netrebko, MY SPECIAL AND ONLY ANNA! This incredibly beautiful song was written by the talented songwriter Mark Tishman! Thank you, Mark for such a touching song and for your soul in it! Thanks to MY ANNA for love, for beauty in our lives, for Tiago. I wish all of you to be happy, let your wildest dreams come true !!”
MUSIC
extratv

Charli D'Amelio on Turning 18 and Her Valentine’s Day Plans

On Saturday, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl bash, where they discussed their upcoming milestone birthdays, as well as their Valentine’s Day plans!. Charli was “excited” to see Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat perform at the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider Picks: Sad Songs for Valentine’s Day

Let’s face it, not everyone is having a happy Valentine’s Day. Love is a fickle thing and, if you’re not careful, it can slip right through your fingers. Being lonesome and heartbroken is hard any day of the year. However, Valentine’s Day might be the worst day for it. Everywhere you look, you see happy couples doing happy couple things. Social media is just awash with people sharing their warm fuzzy feelings, usually with love songs. Well, we know what it’s like. That’s why we put together a list of sad songs just for Valentine’s Day.
SPOTIFY

Comments / 0

Community Policy