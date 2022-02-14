Silk Sonic Drops Off “Love’s Train” Cover For Valentine’s Day

With Love From London By Sara Jio At 35, Valentina Baker never imagined she would be completely reinventing her life. After the news that Nick is having an affair sends their marriage into a downward spiral, divorce quickly follows. Valentina then receives the shocking news that her long-lost mother Eloise, who disappeared when she was only a child, has passed away and she is the heir to her estate. This sweet, quiet Seattle librarian finds herself alone on a plane to London. She is equally surprised to find that her mother’s quaint and lovely apartment is located conveniently above The Book Garden, the most perfect little bookstore Valentina has ever encountered. While just days ago it felt that she had lost everything meaningful in her life, a new chapter slowly appears on the horizon. Primrose Hill is a storybook neighborhood, and Val instantly befriends and falls in love with the various local shopkeepers and her mother’s best friend Millie – who may hold the answers to her mysterious past. With a series of small, cryptic notes she uncovers in her favorite novels, Val begins to piece together this literary mystery, the story of her life. A dreamy read for any book lover.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO