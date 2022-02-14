ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Romance Isn’t Dead

OZY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. Maybe you’ve got it all figured out, but if not it’s probably too late to remind you to pick up roses and a card on the way home...

www.ozy.com

slrlounge.com

My Top 5 Compositions for Beautiful Couples Portraits

Couples portraits are some of my favorite photographs to shoot. A beautiful couple with an incredible scenery and creative composition can result in stunning images. In this video, I’ll be showing you my top 5 compositions for engagement and couples portraits and tips for adding them to your next photoshoot.
PHOTOGRAPHY
99.1 WFMK

Rock’s Longest-Lasting Marriages

Celebrity divorces often grab the headlines, but there are several high-profile rockers who are defying the odds and making their marriages work. According to 2017 U.S. Census data, about 23% of married couples in America end up divorced. The average divorce rate of Hollywood celebrities is two times higher than the rate of the general public at 52%, according to Medium, and the median length for a celebrity's first marriage is just 6 years. Still, there are a selection of rockers who can show the world a thing or two about love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cbslocal.com

Workplace Romance

Finding love at a job is not uncommon, but what happens when the relationship fizzles out? Court learns more from an expert.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Riverside Press Enterprise

Senior Moments: Why some love letters aren’t concerned with romance

My fascination with love letters began when I first read the exchange between poets Elizabeth Barrett Browning and Robert Browning. Would that I might love someone enough to express it in the poetry of “Sonnets from the Portuguese,” Elizabeth’s love letters to her husband. Later, I would...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC 4

Tools to go from self-loathing to self love

Katy Sine, a self-love researcher joined us on the show to share her journey to self love. Sine is often seen on the show talking about goodies from Taste Utah, but has not always had a good relationship with food. She shares that she actually grew up hating herself because she loved food. Now, Sine has allowed her love of food to be a part of her. She is able to offer that love and share it with so many people.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Taking the Pressure Off Valentine’s Day for Both Couples and Singles

Valentine's Day places pressures on couples to make the day the most romantic and memorable one of the year. Valentine's Day can feel like singles awareness day for those who are not partnered. As long as you have clear expectations, this day can be special without grand, expensive gestures. Did...
RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

Marriage Skepticism: A Love Story

I was insulted when the man I’d later marry told me early in our relationship that he dreamed we got hitched in an Elvis Presley wedding chapel in Las Vegas at my insistence. It wasn’t the venue I despised, but the idea of marriage itself. His dream came soon after I told him that I never intended to wed. I didn’t intend to tie myself to someone who I would inevitably come to loathe, I’d said, impressed by my own fatalism. I needed to be able to leave when the relationship palled. Max didn’t try to dissuade me but said he thought it would be unimaginably sad to consign oneself to spending a life moving from one not particularly meaningful relationship to another. Usually I enjoyed sparring with suitors on the subject of marriage, but I pondered this and didn’t find an easy rebuttal. Like mine, Max’s parents were divorced. But while my parents’ divorce had been a relief, Max wished his family had stayed intact. I found his longing endearing but also misguided and intensely naïve.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
coveteur.com

How One Couple Let Go of Their Fears and Found Love

There’s a saying about love that you are probably familiar with: You can’t love anyone else until you love yourself. If Carly Russ Peterson and Dylan Peterson had stuck true to that maxim, they wouldn’t be together today. Carly—musician, curator of Vintage Valentine, and owner of The Valentine House, and Dylan—photographer and cofounder of Collage, a real estate and design company—came together when they were both at low points in their life, but they also knew what they had was special; they didn’t want to pass on the opportunity to build a life together. “But I also know that when I met Carly, I was not ready for a relationship,” Dylan tells me over the phone. “It was a risk, but I knew that if I let it go, it might not be there later.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inc.com

Got a Hot Office Romance Going? Lovely. But Don't Forget to Check With HR

Despite the pivot to remote work, some workplace romances have managed to survive. With Valentine's Day around the corner, never mind the pathogens, love is in the air!. Six percent of workers said they ignited a new flame during the pandemic, while 20 percent of workers continued workplace relationships that started pre-pandemic, according to a recent survey from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a trade association.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SignalsAZ

Be Aware of Valentine Romance Scammers

Valentine’s Day is here. Flower sales are quadrupling while available tables in our favorite restaurants are a rare commodity. For some, the holiday will mean an evening of good food, good wine, and good company. For others, the “greeting card” holiday will only accentuate a preexisting feeling of isolation. Love is in the air but so is loneliness and scammers know it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cbslocal.com

Romance Red Flags: Part 2

It's not just social media and dating apps where scammers go preying on Valentine's Day, it's also retail scams. KDKA's John Shumway and CNET's Bree Fowler make sure you're only falling in love, not for scams.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

BlueBucksClan Aren't Looking For Romance On "Valentine's Day"

Back with yet another banger, BlueBucksClan speaks on ghosting women on the romantic holiday. The group has been flooding the airwaves with hit after hit in recent months, with "Valentine's Day" being no exception to the rule. DJ and Jeeezy Obama handle this track as they always do: alternating verses and bars about blowing money on women for the fun of it and flexing on the men they took them from. The unmistakable California flow lends itself well to the subject matter, but that's to be expected from the duo at this juncture.
ENTERTAINMENT
hobokengirl.com

Self-Love Is the Best Love – Be Your Own Valentine

As Valentine’s Day nears, there is often a dichotomy of feelings: many are filled with joy, love, and warmth as they remember their romantic relationship, gal pals, family, and friends. Others may dread this “Hallmark holiday” because of the aforementioned relationships, or lack thereof. This holiday can...
HOBOKEN, NJ
wfxb.com

According to Couples…These are the Keys to a Happy Marriage

In a new poll, people were asked to name the top signs of a happy marriage and it likely differs from couple to couple…see if you agree. Number one…one of the love languages…spending a lot of quality time together. The next requires some bed side manner…it’s taking care of each other when you’re sick. Others are feeling like you can be yourself with them. Encouraging them to pursue their own hobbies and interests. Letting them see you at your worst and your best. Cuddling and being respectful to them in front of other people.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wooderice.com

Devil’s Den Presents Romance is Dead: Black Widows, Lethal Lovers, and Couples Who Kill

If you’re looking or something that isn’t all lovey-dovey around Valentine’s Day then Devil’s Den (1148 S 11th St.) is the place to be on February 10th. Enjoy brew, food, and murder plots as homicide investigator Sarah Cailean hosts Romance is Dead: Black Widows, Lethal Lovers, and Couples Who Kill, an evening of true crime tales from the darker side of love from 7–9pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Southlake Style

Dysfunctional Romance

Everyone enjoys a good love story, especially during the month of February. But few love stories are as crazy, dysfunctional and wildly entertaining as the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. This month, get up close and personal in more ways than one in Hulu’s new eight-episode miniseries “Pam & Tommy.”
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

