Animals

Watch Now: Leopard cats released into wild after rescue, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant
Daily Journal
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThese leopard cats were rescued after being sold...

dailyjournalonline.com

ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leopard#Pakistan
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is to protect animals from using extra energy from human disturbances. On April 30, the ban is lifted.
COLORADO STATE
InspireMore

Rescuers Rush To Help Endangered Sea Turtle Who Ingested A 92-Inch Balloon String.

Members of the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary are no strangers to rescuing turtles, but even they hadn’t seen anything quite like this before. In November 2021, they rescued an endangered sea turtle who was discovered on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The poor creature was cold-stunned, and upon closer inspection, they realized it had ingested a balloon string that was still inside its body.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

100 Popular Abyssinian Cat Names For Male And Female Abyssinian Cats

So you’ve just brought home your new Abyssinian cat and are looking for the perfect name. With so many great names to choose from, it can be tough to pick just one. Never fear – this guide is here to help. From classics to unique options, we’ve got a name for every Abyssinian cat lover out there.
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

Angel’s Eyes: Critter Collectors formerly known as Neko Flies , It’s Swat Cats Love

If you are looking for a fabulous toy that is designed to be interactive with your cat your going to want to check this one out. Angel is so obsessed and hooked on the Critter Collectors by RompiCatz that she has been trying to get this toy off a shelf all by herself! This is an interactive toy for a human to play with the kitty, so keep your toy tucked safely away in a drawer or closet until you are ready to play with your cat again!
PET SERVICES

