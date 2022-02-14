Watch Now: Leopard cats released into wild after rescue, and more of today's top videos

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
This is the heartbreaking moment a dying dog appears to wave goodbye to its owner. The six-year-old Alaskan Malamute had been taken to the vets in Jinzhong, in Shanxi Province, northern China, where tumours were discovered growing on its liver. Footage, filmed on January 20 and shared on social media,...
A kitten who was discovered alone under a car, turned out to have escaped from his litter and was due for a reunion. Last month, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), received a call about a kitten needing urgent help. A Good Samaritan had found him outside alone in the freezing cold.
Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited.
The ban is to protect animals from using extra energy from human disturbances.
On April 30, the ban is lifted.
Members of the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary are no strangers to rescuing turtles, but even they hadn’t seen anything quite like this before. In November 2021, they rescued an endangered sea turtle who was discovered on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The poor creature was cold-stunned, and upon closer inspection, they realized it had ingested a balloon string that was still inside its body.
A litter of kittens were found behind a warehouse along with a cat. One of them was very clingy to her mom. Cailey Seymour, the founder of Dorset Rescue Kittens (in Ontario, Canada), was informed about a street cat and her litter of five by a fellow animal rescuer. The...
Luke the dog is still looking for love after getting stood up at his Valentine's Day party. According to a release from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the animal rescue center's shelter at Brands Hatch in Kent, England, is caring for a dog who has been unlucky in love. Luke...
The Puppy Bowl isn't all about baby dogs. During Puppy Bowl XVIII, senior dogs will get a special shout-out, and PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at the adorable moment, which features an older dog named Sharkey. In the Senior Spotlight clip, viewers are introduced to Lee Asher, an animal lover...
So you’ve just brought home your new Abyssinian cat and are looking for the perfect name. With so many great names to choose from, it can be tough to pick just one. Never fear – this guide is here to help. From classics to unique options, we’ve got a name for every Abyssinian cat lover out there.
If you are looking for a fabulous toy that is designed to be interactive with your cat your going to want to check this one out. Angel is so obsessed and hooked on the Critter Collectors by RompiCatz that she has been trying to get this toy off a shelf all by herself! This is an interactive toy for a human to play with the kitty, so keep your toy tucked safely away in a drawer or closet until you are ready to play with your cat again!
Many of us own cats (or do they own us?) that have no papers and came from shelters, rescues, friends or family. In fact, according to the Cat Fanciers’ Association, which says it has “a deep love and respect for all cats,” 95% of the cat population is comprised of non-pedigreed “companion cats.”
Two adorable Bengal tiger cubs have been born at a zoo in India, video shows the aftermath of massive fires in the Amazon, and more of today's top videos. Video shows aftermath of massive fires in the Amazon. Updated 8 hrs ago. Top White House scientist resigns after staff abuse...
