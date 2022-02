Reading City Hall reopened on Monday, January 31st, following a two week precautionary closure. “Due to a decreased number of COVID-19 cases in the City of Reading and Berks County, City Hall will reopen on Monday, Jan. 31st. However, we will continue with the implementation of protocols in order to ensure maximum safety for our employees as well as members of the public” said Mayor Eddie Morán.

READING, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO