The Early Line 2-14-22 | SB | College Baseball | LSU Bball | Poll and NFL

About No. 23 Arkansas (19-6, 8-4 SEC): The Razorbacks’ 87-43 victory over Missouri on Jan. 12 started a nine game winning streak for Eric Musselman’s team. Though that run was snapped with a 68-67 loss at Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas has regained its footing as one of the top teams in the league. Arkansas sits in fourth place behind Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn, and the team is projected as a 5-seed in the latest NCAA Tournament bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. On Monday, the Razorbacks got back into the AP Poll for the first time since Dec. 13 at No. 23. KenPom ranks Arkansas No. 22.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO