The Early Line 2-14-22 | SB | College Baseball | LSU Bball | Poll and NFL

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
The Tennessee Titans have signed former Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Hand played for the Crimson Tide from 2014-17, winning two national titles and three SEC championships. The Detroit Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but his career...
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers look to continue building for the end of the regular season as they go for their third consecutive win Wednesday night against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is set for 6 p.m. CT on Dale Brown Court as the teams meet for the only […]
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
Ole Miss soccer head coach Matt Mott announced on Monday that the team will take the pitch five teams this spring. The Rebels will play four matches at home. The spring slate will kick off on the road, making the short trip north to Memphis to take on the Memphis Tigers on Feb. 24 before returning to Oxford for four matches in March and April.
About No. 23 Arkansas (19-6, 8-4 SEC): The Razorbacks’ 87-43 victory over Missouri on Jan. 12 started a nine game winning streak for Eric Musselman’s team. Though that run was snapped with a 68-67 loss at Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas has regained its footing as one of the top teams in the league. Arkansas sits in fourth place behind Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn, and the team is projected as a 5-seed in the latest NCAA Tournament bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. On Monday, the Razorbacks got back into the AP Poll for the first time since Dec. 13 at No. 23. KenPom ranks Arkansas No. 22.
In hour one of After Further Review, Matt recaps the Rams 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. We talk about our favorite Super Bowl commercials in segment two. Matt recaps LSU’s 69-65 win over Mississippi State in hoops. Matt goes around the SEC with stories on...
Happy Valentine’s Day from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Miguel Rojas celebrated the end of Super Bowl LVI by tweeting about it being “baseball time.” Unfortunately, for major leaguers like him, baseball is not particularly close to returning. Aside from the universal designated hitter and the creation of an amateur draft lottery, MLB owners and players haven’t found much common ground in CBA negotiations.
A former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick has reportedly died at the age of 58. Calvin Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, has reportedly passed away following a battle with cancer. The Compton, California native was a pitcher. He played...
When he was coach at Texas, Augie Garrido often would say the minimum expectation for the Longhorns was to reach the College World Series every year. And he was only half-joking. Those expectations extend well beyond the program’s passionate fan base this year. With almost all the pieces back from...
No. 8 Alabama gymnastics has struggled on the road this season with an 0-4 record. This Friday, the Crimson Tide will head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the No. 5 LSU Tigers, marking their third road meet of the season against a top-five opponent after No. 2 Florida and No. 3 Oklahoma.
In HOUR ONE of OTB, Jacob Hester and T Bob Hebert recap the superbowl, as the Rams take down Joe burrow and the Bengals to win their first title under head coach Sean McVay. We also give our thoughts on what’s next for Cincinnati and whether or not the Rams could repeat. And we look ahead to the rest of an important offseason for the New Orleans Saints.
It’s Monday and we are back at it! As always, a lot going on. The Mountain West is playing exceptional men’s basketball this season. Football news is always plentiful even with the completion of another recruiting cycle, transfer news, and all-star bowls. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.
Men’s basketball has won seven of its last eight games – including four straight – and is playing strong basketball heading down the stretch of the season. The Volunteers, who are currently ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, are coming off a 73-64 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday and have a marquee SEC matchup coming in Tuesday night in Knoxville.
LSU has put a midseason slide behind it to return to .500 in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Tigers (18-7, 6-6) will seek their third consecutive victory when they host Georgia (6-19, 1-11) on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La. "That's a sigh of relief," Tari Eason said after scoring...
Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone in #BillsMafia! Now that the Super Bowl is over, today’s edition of the Buffalo Bills daily links leads off by examining where the two-time reigning AFC East champions find themselves in the way-too-early 2022 NFL power rankings. Steelers owner Art Rooney II on...
