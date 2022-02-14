ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low depression frequency is associated with decreased risk of cardiometabolic disease

By Michael C. Honigberg
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Polygenic risk scores (PRS) are an increasingly available tool to refine risk prediction for cardiometabolic diseases1. Favorable lifestyle behaviors might offset increased polygenic risk, but whether frequency of depressed mood stratifies PRS-associated risk is unknown. Here, we calculated individual-level 3-million variant PRS for coronary artery...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Association between height loss and cardiovascular disease in the Korean elderly

Shorter people are at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), but data remain limited. This study sought to determine whether height loss is associated with an increased incidence of CVD. From the Korean National Health Insurance Service-Senior database (2002"“2015), data of 134,952 individuals with available information on height loss was obtained. Height loss as percentages was measured 3"“5Â years from the baseline height. To assess hazard ratios for CVD incidence, multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression models were used before and after applying propensity score matching. The unmatched cohort consisted of 109,546 participants without height loss (<"‰1%): 20,208 participants with 1"“2% height loss, and 5126 participants with"‰â‰¥"‰2% height loss. During a median follow-up period of 6.5Â years (interquartile range, 3.7"“8.5Â years), 21,921 were newly diagnosed with CVD. Adults with height loss of"‰>"‰2% had a greater risk of incident CVD than those with no height loss. This finding was statistically significant both in the original- and propensity score-matched cohorts. The increased risk for ischemic stroke was significant in the male subgroups, in line with degree of height loss. Overall, height loss is associated with an increased risk of subsequent ischemic stroke in Korean men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Blacks With MS Are Significantly at Risk for Cardiometabolic Conditions

“MS has long been believed to be more prevalent among White people than Black people, but recent research has found that Black people are actually at higher risk of developing MS than we previously knew,” explains Brooks C. Wingo, PhD. “Black patients with MS may present with different initial symptoms, and some data suggest that Black patients have a faster disease progression. Therefore, it is important to better understand how MS impacts Black patients so that we can treat them in the best possible way.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of uterine fibroids with increased blood pressure: a cross-sectional study and meta-analysis

Uterine fibroids (UFs) are the most common benign gynecological tumor and greatly affect reproductive health in women of reproductive age. Some studies have indicated an association between UFs and several cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors. To determine whether UFs are associated with increased blood pressure, we performed a cross-sectional study and meta-analysis. In the cross-sectional study, 8401 participants who underwent a physical examination at the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College from June 2011 to June 2013 were divided into a uterine fibroid group (1617 cases) and a control group (6784 cases) to assess the relationship between UFs and blood pressure. Then, we conducted a systematic review to confirm the results. The cross-sectional study showed that UFs were associated with an increased rate of elevated blood pressure [OR"‰="‰1.35, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.016"“1.792]. The meta-analysis revealed a significant association between UFs and the prevalence of hypertension [pooled OR"‰="‰1.44, 95% CI: 1.17"“1.75, P"‰="‰0.0004; I2"‰="‰68%]. Thus, UFs may be associated with the prevalence of hypertension. Women with uterine fibroids should be closely monitored for hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of plasma kynurenine pathway metabolite concentrations with metabolic health risk in prepubertal Asian children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The tryptophan-kynurenine (KYN) pathway is linked to obesity-related systemic inflammation and metabolic health. The pathway generates multiple metabolites, with little available data on their relationships to early markers of increased metabolic disease risk in children. The aim of this study was to examine the association of multiple KYN pathway metabolites with metabolic risk markers in prepubertal Asian children.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Depression#Low Frequency#Major Depression#Coronary Heart Disease#Cad#European#Biobank#T2d#Cvd#Interheart
Nature.com

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation for relapsed multiple myeloma performed with cells procured after previous transplantation"“study on behalf of CMWP of the EBMT

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (auto-HCT) may be performed in multiple myeloma (MM) patients relapsing after a previous auto-HCT. For those without an adequate dose of stored stem cells, remobilization is necessary. This retrospective study included patients who, following disease relapse after the first auto-HCT(s), underwent stem cell remobilization and auto-HCT performed using these cells. There were 305 patients, 68% male, median age at salvage auto-HCT was 59 years. The median time to relapse after the first-line penultimate auto-HCT(s) was 30.6 months, the median follow-up after salvage auto-HCT 31 months. The 2- and 4-year non-relapse mortality (NRM) after the salvage auto-HCT was 5 and 9%, the relapse incidence 56 and 76%, respectively. Overall survival (OS) after 2 and 4 years was 76 and 52%, progression-free survival (PFS) 39 and 15%. In multivariable analysis an increasing interval between the penultimate auto-HCT and relapse was associated with better OS and PFS, later calendar year of salvage auto-HCT with better OS. In conclusion, salvage auto-HCT performed with cells remobilized after a previous auto-HCT was associated with acceptable NRM. The leading cause of failure was disease progression of MM, which correlated with a shorter interval from the penultimate auto-HCT to the first relapse.
WebMD

Chronic Marijuana Use Linked to Recurring Stroke

Feb. 14, 2022 -- Young adults hospitalized for a stroke are much more likely to be admitted for a recurrent stroke if they have cannabis use disorder (CUD), new observational research suggests. "Our analysis shows young marijuana users with a history of stroke or transient ischemic attack remain at significantly...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Press

Risk for Parkinson Disease Reduced After Myocardial Infarction

Risk for Parkinson Disease Reduced After Myocardial Infarction. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People with myocardial infarction (MI) have a reduced risk for Parkinson disease and secondary parkinsonism during a median follow-up of 21 years, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Impact of lifestyle and comorbidities on seropositive rheumatoid arthritis risk from Korean health insurance data

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a systemic inflammatory arthritis in which primary prevention is key. However, the impact of lifestyle and comorbidities on RA development is unknown. Data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (NHIS)-national sample cohort from 2002 to 2016 were used. At baseline, demographic characteristics, socioeconomic status, type of residential area, lifestyle behaviours (including exercise), and comorbidities (including the Charlson Comorbidity Index, CCI) were included. Cox regression analysis and Kaplan"“Meier curves were used to evaluate the impact of lifestyle and comorbidities on seropositive RA occurrence. A total of 517,053 participants were included in the analysis for seropositive RA occurrence. Mean follow up duration was 71.5 and 142.3 person-month for seropositive RA occurrence group and non-occurrence group, respectively. Seropositive RA was diagnosed in 1,948 participants (0.37%) during follow-up. Cox regression analysis revealed that being aged between 40 and 79, a higher CCI, and hyperlipidemia resulted in elevated hazard ratios (HRs) for seropositive RA, whereas male gender, city residence, moderate alcohol consumption, high regular exercise and a BMI between 23 and 34.9Â kg/m2 resulted in lower HRs. Using Korean NHIS data, the present study demonstrates that high-intensity regular physical exercise and moderate alcohol consumption are negatively associated with seropositive RA occurrence, which are modifiable lifestyle habits that might aid the primary prevention of seropositive RA.
LIFESTYLE
Nature.com

Heart-disease risk soars after COVID — even with a mild case

You have full access to this article via your institution. Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person’s risk of cardiovascular problems for at least a year after diagnosis, a new study1 shows. Researchers found that rates of many conditions, such as heart failure and stroke, were substantially higher in people who had recovered from COVID-19 than in similar people who hadn’t had the disease.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Slow walk and memory issues may predict dementia risk

A combination of slow walking and difficulties with memory could be associated with double the risk of developing dementia in later life, a study suggests. People with Motoric Cognitive Risk (MCR)—a syndrome that involves slow walking speed and self-reported memory difficulties—are also at increased risk of cognitive impairment and experience higher mortality rates, experts found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Ethnicity and deprivation are independently associated with dementia risk

People from ethnic minority groups and socioeconomically deprived areas face higher risks of developing dementia, according to new research from Queen Mary University of London published today in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe. Scientists believe that ethnicity may affect dementia risk because of its impact on other risk factors...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Patients Receiving Virta’s Diabetes Reversal Treatment See Sustained Reduction in Depressive Symptoms, New Research Shows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022-- Virta Health, the leader in type 2 diabetes reversal, announced promising results on the impact of its diabetes reversal treatment on depressive symptoms. The research, published in The Journal of Behavioral Medicine, highlights rapid and sustained improvement in depressive symptoms during treatment, with nearly one-third fewer patients meeting the clinical cutoff for depression at two years.
HEALTH
POZ

Are People With HIV at Greater Risk for Heart Attacks?

People living with HIV had a 60% greater risk for myocardial infarction, or heart attack, compared with their HIV-negative peers, and the disparity widened over time, according to research presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). These findings underscore the need for ongoing monitoring and interventions...
OAKLAND, CA
Good News Network

Higher Olive Oil Intake Associated With Much Lower Risk of Death From Various Diseases

Replacing margarine, butter, mayonnaise, and dairy fat with olive oil was associated with lower mortality risk from diseases, according to a large new study. Consuming more than 7 grams of olive oil daily (1 and 1/2 teaspoons) is associated with lower risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative and respiratory diseases, according to a new study.
HEALTH
westcentralsbest.com

Genetic Basis of Obesity, Gynecologic Health Links Examined

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Genetic analysis suggests that more research is needed to understand the potentially causal associations between obesity, metabolic hormones, and female reproductive disorders, according to a study published Feb. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Samvida S. Venkatesh, from University of Oxford in the United Kingdom,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Kokomo Perspective

Genetic Risk for Obesity Ups Likelihood of Kidney Disease

TUESDAY, Feb. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Having a higher genetic risk for obesity increases the risk for kidney disease, according to a study recently published in Cardiovascular Research. Xiaoguang Xu, from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues used genetic data as well as measures of...
WEIGHT LOSS
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers uncover novel links to mutations associated with Parkinson’s disease

A new study by a Yale-led research team has discovered that disrupting the trafficking of a protein known as ATG-9 further inhibits the cellular degradation pathway known as autophagy. Researchers from Yale and Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center investigated the localization of the autophagy protein ATG-9 in neurons, and...
CANCER
newfoodmagazine.com

Can fortifying foods with fibre reduce the risk of disease?

A new study has found that increasing the fibre content of everyday food items could lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Increasing the fibre content of everyday UK foods, such as baked goods, dairy products, soups and smoothies, will enable 50 percent more adults to get the recommended daily amount of fibre in their diets and lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes for the majority of UK adults claims a new study by Tate & Lyle PLC.
NUTRITION
Nature.com

Relationship between the dynamics of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and incident diabetes mellitus

The aim of the current study was to evaluate the association between changes in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) over time and risk of incident diabetes mellitus (DM). In total, 3047 subjects without underlying DM were followed up for 14Â years from the Anseong-Ansan cohort. NAFLD status was determined biennially using the hepatic steatosis index (HSI), and subjects were clustered into seven groups according to changes in HSI, body mass index (BMI), and homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR): none,Â persistent, transient, transient resolved, resolved, incident, and recurrent NAFLD (Groups 1"“7, respectively). Predictive abilities were compared between the dynamics of HSI and single time points. Regarding the changes in HSI, the risk of incident DM was highest in Group 2 (hazard ratio [HR] 2.710; P"‰<"‰0.001), followed by Groups 7 (HR 2.062; P"‰<"‰0.001) and 3 (HR 1.559; P"‰="‰0.027). The predictive ability for DM was powerful in order of HOMA-IR, HSI and BMI. The dynamics of NAFLD were less predictive of incident DM than single time-point NAFLD. In conclusion, NAFLD is more useful than BMI in predicting incident DM. However, NAFLD status at single time points can better predict incident DM than dynamic changes in HSI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Omega-3 fatty acids are bioactive nutrients with the potential to preserve lean body mass in individuals with cancer. This study aimed to review the literature on randomized clinical trials that evaluated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients. As secondary objectives, we evaluated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on body mass index (BMI) and body weight. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis in the following databases: Pubmed, LILACS, Scielo, Scopus, Web of Science, Cochrane, and Embase. It included randomized clinical trials that investigated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients. Observational studies, animal experiments, studies carried out with healthy humans, and non-randomized clinical trials were excluded. We utilized the Cochrane scale to assess the quality of the studies. A meta-analysis was carried out to evaluate the effect of omega-3 on lean body mass, BMI, and body weight. Fourteen studies were included, of which four showed significant results from omega-3 supplementation for lean body mass. In the meta-analysis, omega-3 fatty acids increased lean body mass by 0.17"‰kg compared to placebo, but without significant differences between the groups [SMD: 0.17; CI 95%: âˆ’0.01, 0.35; I2"‰="‰41%]. For body weight, omega-3 showed a statistically significant effect [SMD: 0.26; CI 95%: 0.06, 0.45; I2"‰="‰46%], whereas for BMI the results were not significant. This systematic review and meta-analysis showed no statistically significant effect from omega-3 on lean body mass and BMI. On the other hand, there was a statistical significance for body weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

