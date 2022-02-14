Bill requiring schools post teaching materials online fails in committee| Feb 14

Iowa Senate Study Bill 3080, better known as “School Choice” legislation, was advanced through the educational sub-committee on Wednesday. The bill, supported by Republican Iowa State Senators Amy Sinclair and Ken Rozenboom, proposes that public funds be used for private school scholarships. The vouchers will come from a portion of public funding that public schools get on a per-pupil basis. Households earning up to $111,000 per year will be eligible. Senate Study Bill 3080 went before the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Sinclair says parents should be able to pick the schools their children go to, and the money will help those with little means find the school best for their child.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO