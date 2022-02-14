ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill requiring schools post teaching materials online fails in committee| Feb 14

sdpb.org
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSee the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify....

listen.sdpb.org

kjzz.org

Bill to outlaw gender-affirming surgery for minors fails in Senate committee

A bill that would’ve outlawed gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors failed to pass out of the Senate Health Committee. Senate Bill 1138 would have prevented doctors from providing “gender transition procedures” to anyone under the age of 18. The measure is part of a wave of legislation across the country targeting transgender youth.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theroanokestar.com

House Education Bill Aims To Address Teacher Shortage

The Senate will consider a bill that could extend the amount of time it takes for public school teachers to receive long-term contracts. Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, introduced House Bill 9, which advanced on a 52-47 vote. The companion bill introduced by Sen. Mark J. Peake, R-Lynchburg, was passed by indefinitely in a Senate subcommittee this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wvgazettemail.com

Senate passes bill requiring school boards to broadcast meetings online

The West Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday to require county boards of education to broadcast their meetings live online and archive those videos for the public. Senate Bill 493, which now goes to the House of Delegates, would simultaneously require these school boards to allow in-person attendance and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bill to require job postings to include salaries passes Washington Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that requires employers to include salaries or salary ranges on job postings in the state of Washington passed the state Senate on Wednesday. Bill 5761-S requires employers to disclose in each job posting the wage scale or salary range, including a general description of all available benefits and other compensation offered to the job seeker.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUTV

Bill requiring 'reasonable' opportunity for public comment passes House committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Some parents took aim at their school districts over what they say is a limitation on public comments at meetings. Those parents spoke in support of House Bill 135 during a House committee hearing Tuesday afternoon. The bill, which passed unanimously, requires public bodies subject to the state’s Open and Public Meetings Act to provide a "reasonable opportunity" for the public to make verbal comments at meetings.
UTAH STATE
Sun Chronicle

Statewide school mask requirement will be lifted Feb. 28

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley announced today the statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools will be lifted on February 28. At that time, DESE and the Department of Public Health recommend students and faculty wear masks in certain scenarios consistent with DESE’s COVID protocols.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newscenter1.tv

Bill to require teaching of Oceti Sakowin history fails State House by one vote

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota House on Wednesday struck down a bill that would require the inclusion of indigenous history in state-approved social studies curriculum. House Bill 1170 failed by just one vote. It would have made the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings mandatory learning for South Dakota students....
EDUCATION
therochestervoice.com

Dover rep's bill would allow teaching of divisive concepts material

CONCORD -- A new law that prohibits teaching one race is inherently superior or inferior to another has no place in state statutes, a senate committee was told Tuesday. Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 298, said his bill would simply repeal the language inserted in last year's budget bill prohibiting public entities and educators from teaching what some call "divisive concepts."
DOVER, NH
stateofreform.com

Online benefits filing bill passes Alaska Senate committee

A bill designed to allow Alaskans to apply for benefits online has been passed out of the Senate Health and Social Services Committee. The bill, HB 168, cleared the House last session, but was awaiting a hearing in the Senate committee, which approved it 4-1 during a Jan. 1 meeting. The bill would allow Alaskans to apply for benefits online. Currently, benefits forms are available online, but must be mailed, faxed or emailed.
ALASKA STATE
kniakrls.com

“School Choice” Bill Advances Through Sub-Committee

Iowa Senate Study Bill 3080, better known as “School Choice” legislation, was advanced through the educational sub-committee on Wednesday. The bill, supported by Republican Iowa State Senators Amy Sinclair and Ken Rozenboom, proposes that public funds be used for private school scholarships. The vouchers will come from a portion of public funding that public schools get on a per-pupil basis. Households earning up to $111,000 per year will be eligible. Senate Study Bill 3080 went before the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Sinclair says parents should be able to pick the schools their children go to, and the money will help those with little means find the school best for their child.
IOWA STATE
KTLA

Republican lawmakers push US schools to post all class materials online

Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. are trying to require schools to post all course materials online so parents can review them, part of a broader national push by the GOP for a sweeping parents bill of rights ahead of the midterm congressional elections. At least one proposal would give parents with no expertise power […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KULR8

Billings schools lifting face-covering requirement

BILLINGS, Mont. - The mandatory face-covering requirement for Billings Public Schools is being lifted. Superintendent Greg Upham announced the requirement will be lifted at the end of the school day Friday, Feb. 11 in light of declining cases of COVID-19 and improved attendance rates for students and staff. Data on...
BILLINGS, MT
sdpb.org

SD Education Association talks the 'half-penny sales tax' and teacher pay

This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. The South Dakota Education Association is a professional organization dedicated to the state's public education workforce. In this installment of Pierre to Peer, SDPB's Lee Strubinger talks with the organization's Director of Government Relations. They discuss the half-penny sales tax...
EDUCATION

