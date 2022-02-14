ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Stocks Close Lower to Begin Week as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Weigh on Sentiment

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQyfY_0eERyXnj00

Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at National Securities, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he says investors are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the situation between Russia and the Ukraine and elaborates on the impact higher oil prices stemming from the conflict would have on the market.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Stocks Gain Ground, Oil Prices Fall as Ukraine Tensions Ease

A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening higher and crude oil prices are falling Tuesday, Feb. 15, as investors welcomed early signs that tensions appear to be easing in Ukraine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Technology companies led...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Glimpse of Hope for Diplomatic Solution Over Russia-Ukraine Tensions

As the number of Russian troops rose to 130,000 along its Ukrainian border, hopes for a diplomatic solution remain among world leaders. Jason McMann, head of geopolitical risk analysis at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to break down the fluid situation. "We saw signs pointing towards an increase in tensions between Ukraine and Russia, whereas today we're seeing some signs that the Russian government may be willing to continue down a path of diplomatic negotiations to try and find some sort of non-military solution," he said.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

All Eyes on President Biden as Tensions With Russia Over Ukraine Rise

As the situation with Russia has grown more precarious, the White House urged Americans remaining in Ukraine to leave immediately. The Biden administration that it sees continuing signs of escalation but did not have specific information detailing a timetable for a potential invasion. Kristine Berzina, senior fellow and head of the geopolitics team at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, joined Cheddar News to provide her analysis. "There's talk of an impending phone call between President Putin, President Biden," Berzina said. "That is certainly a good sign to indicate that there would be significant cost."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine wane

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base in an apparent de-escalation, delivering investors a measure of relief. The tension between world powers over the Ukraine...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Russia#Ukraine#Closing Bell#National Securities
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Euro Lower on Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions, but Volatility to Stay Elevated

Above: Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Nato and Poland. Picture by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street. The Euro has rebounded against the British Pound and Dollar although uncertainty surrounding Russia's intentions towards Ukraine should ensure volatility in the single currency remains elevated near-term. The Pound to Euro exchange...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Markets Rise, Oil Holds Losses On Russia-Ukraine Hopes

Asian markets rebounded and oil held steep losses Wednesday on hopes that Russia will not invade Ukraine after Moscow said some of its troops on the countries' border had started pulling back. While not verified, the claims by Russia provided some much-needed relief for investors, who had grown increasingly fearful...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Oil prices recoup losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices recouped losses on Wednesday after slipping more than 3% in the previous session, as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tension against a taut balance of tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand. Brent traded at $93.90 a barrel by 0722 GMT,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Markets rally on hopes of Ukraine de-escalation

Global markets have rallied on hopes that military tensions over Ukraine could ease after Russia said it was recalling some of its troops from the country's border. Exchanges in Italy and Germany climbed roughly 2%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.8% and London's FTSE 100 gained 1%. The three major US...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 400 points as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

U.S. stocks traded higher, bond yields rose, and oil prices slumped Tuesday morning on signs of an easing of tensions over Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying Moscow is ready for talks with NATO on limits to missile deployments in Europe, and following a claim that Russia is pulling back some troops in the area.
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Keep Investors Cautious

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors in the region continued to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Japanese stocks closed in negative territory with the Nikkei 225 down 0.79% to 26,865.19 while the Topix index declined 0.83% to 1,914.70. Japan's economy expanded 5.4% on...
WORLD
CBS News

Stocks climb after Russia says it pulled back some troops on Ukraine border

Stocks jumped Tuesday after Russia's Ministry of Defense said that some of the forces the country had massed around the Ukraine border were being pulled back to their bases. Western officials, however, were in no rush to accept the remarks as an indication that Russia is de-escalating. The S&P rose...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy