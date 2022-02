MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A football player with Treasure Valley ties was in Sunday night's Super Bowl. Better yet? He was on the winning team. Rams player Jonah Williams played for Rocky Mountain High School. He graduated from Weber State in Ogden, Utah. This was the first year in the NFL as a defensive lineman. His coach at Rocky says Williams worked hard at being the best.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO