Rains in January were quite good to Argentina. Rainfall amounts of 75 to 150 millimeters (roughly 3 to 6 inches) with isolated cases up and over 200 mm (roughly 8 inches) fell in a 12-day stretch between Jan. 15-26. These areas did see some improvement in the crop conditions for both corn and soybeans in last week's report from the Buenos Aires Exchange, but the increases were somewhat trivial. Good-to-excellent ratings rose 10 percentage points in corn and 8 percentage points in soybeans. The turnaround was only significant in that the trend had been sharply downward since the beginning of December.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO