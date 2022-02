Fixed income investors like dividends, but they like dividends that can stand the test of time even more. This is where the T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) shines. By utilizing an active management style, TDVG managers can seek out stocks that aren’t all about yield and yield alone. Staying power is what the fund looks out for — names that can sustain their dividends over time, exposing investors to pure value.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO