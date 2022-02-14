Opera Review: Barn Opera’s ‘Don Pasquale’ a sheer delight

You’d be hard-pressed to find a weekend without an enticing performance on the stage this month. Major can’t-miss shows at the PAC this month include Spitfire, running Feb. 5, hosted by the Tulsa Symphony. Principal guest conductor Daniel Hege leads the orchestra in a program featuring Walton’s Spitfire: Prelude and Fugue. Stick around for the much-anticipated Vendetta, A Mafia Story courtesy the Tulsa Ballet, running Feb. 10-13. This stunning showcase of dance follows Rosalia Carbone in 1950s Chicago, as her wedding day is ruined by a violent murder brought on by mob ties. Lastly, Tulsa Opera brings Emmeline, Tobias Picker’s first opera, to the PAC on Feb. 25-27. Also in T-Town, visit the TCC Van Trease PACE for Signature Symphony’s Fantastical – Firebird meets Harry Potter on Feb. 26.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO