February 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // There may be a chill in the air this winter, but February will be filled with warmth for Potbelly fans across the country. Friday, Feb. 4, is National Homemade Soup Day, and Potbelly shops are offering a free cup of soup to fans who want to celebrate, but don’t want to go through the hassle of making it themselves. The offer will be available to anyone who places an order for an entrée (sandwich, full salad or bowl of soup) online or through the Potbelly app. Potbelly fans are even known for dipping their toasty sandwiches in the soup as a tasty pairing!

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO