Moonchild: I’ll Be Here

Bree Runway’s first release of 2022, “Pressure” is drenched in attitude, with a video—directed by Nadira Amrani—that blends corporate attire with S&M looks and electric choreography (some of which is ballroom-inspired). Driven by self-confidence, the Afrobeat-inflected track comes with this statement from the London-based artist: “I love how this song embodies everything I am. It oozes Africa with the rhythm of the drums, the attitude, the assurance and the fashion. I made this song with nights out in mind. You know when you look so good before you head out, and you hope that you bump into an ex or a hater? Yeah, that’s the mood.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO