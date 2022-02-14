Moonchild: I’ll Be Here

LA-based trio Moonchild — Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk — will release their album Starfruit on February 11. Anyways, the project will feature contributions from the likes of Alex Isley, Lalah Hathaway,Tank and The Bangas, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann, and Josh Johnson. Rapsody also joins Moonchild on their latest single, “Love I Need.” “I think my favorite moment happens halfway through Rapsody’s verse where the band breaks on beat one and comes back in with some hits that match Rapsody’s line”, Andris says about the song.
