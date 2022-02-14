ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Install Apache Maven on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Cover picture for the articleApache Maven is a free, open-source project management software that...

How to Bypass Windows 11 Minimum Installation Requirements

The Windows 11 release has proceeded at a lightning pace. The new version includes many changes, which means there will be compatibility issues you previously did not face in Windows 10. For Windows 11, your PC must meet some strict requirements from Microsoft, which has caused plenty of confusion and...
Microsoft, Oracle, Apache and Apple vulnerabilities added to CISA catalog

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) updated its catalog of known exploited vulnerabilities this week, adding 15 vulnerabilities based on evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting them. The list includes a Microsoft Windows SAM local privilege escalation vulnerability with a remediation date set for February 24. Vulcan...
How to install iPadOS 15.4 beta on iPad

Apple has released iPadOS 15.4 beta to developers. Here is how you can install iPadOS 15.4 beta on iPad using a beta configuration profile. Since this is a developer beta, you will have to register with Apple’s Developer Program to install it. A word of warning: don’t install the developer beta on a daily driver as it could cause unexpected problems like data loss. If you are really interested in trying out the latest iPadOS update, you can wait for the public beta which would also be free to download and ready for use by the public.
How to Backup & Restore MongoDB on Ubuntu

MongoDB is one of the most renowned NoSQL Database Engines. It is widely regarded as a Database that is highly powerful, scalable, and reliable to use. MongoDB leverages JSON-like documents with optional schemas to function efficiently. MongoDB supports a unique Document-based Data Model that helps developers map data and code. MongoDB further empowers application development by providing a unified and robust API for querying.
How to install Custom Fonts on Google Docs

Google Docs is now increasingly being used as the primary tool to write and compile documents, and for good reason. Some say that it doesn’t offer as many or as good features as Microsoft Word, but there are some very special utilities that set it apart, especially for those who are acclimatized to working on it. Google Docs offer a wide range of fonts, each different than the other, but there’s a good chance the one font you’re looking for may not be present. Today, we will be discussing the different ways in which you can install a custom font of your choice on Google Docs. We will be talking about two approaches for the same.
How to Change the Lock Screen Wallpaper on Ubuntu

In Ubuntu desktop settings, you can change your desktop wallpaper and move the icons around, but not much more. So, what about the lock screen? There are no built-in options to change your lock screen in Ubuntu. To change the lock screen wallpaper on Ubuntu, follow these steps.
How To Install The Latest Windows 11 Beta

Even though it launched back in October 2021, Windows 11 is still a growing platform. Because of this, it has a dedicated army of beta testers called “Windows Insiders.” Members in the program can get their hands on new features and bug fixes to try out and give feedback on.
Ubuntu: The next LTS release is prepping for launch

Ubuntu Linux has been synonymous with user-friendly for a very long time. With each release, the desktop offers something new along with the usual reliability found in Canonical’s operating system. And when Jammy Jellyfish (22.04) is unleashed, users will find a mixture of old and new, something that is especially salient within the realm of GNOME.
Landing a New syscall, part 1: What is Futex?

Over the past 18 months, Collabora has been on a roller-coaster ride developing futex2, a new set of system calls. As part of this prolonged effort, the futex_waitv() syscall has now successfully landed in Linux 5.16. A followup of the initial futex syscall, this new interface aims to overcome long term issues that have been limiting the way applications use the Linux kernel. But what exactly is futex? This series of posts will help answer that and other questions around this tricky function.
How to install an Intel or AMD CPU in your computer

The beating heart of any PC is its central processing unit, or CPU. No wonder a fast CPU is a point of pride for many enthusiasts. It’s also a must-have for anyone looking to get intensive work done. In recent years, upgrading to a bleeding-edge CPU has become less important in light of ever-faster graphics cards and the experience-altering goodness of SSDs. But with the recent introductions of 12th-gen Intel “Alder Lake” and AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the CPU battles are heating up once again in both price and performance!
How to install Microsoft Access on Mac

One of the more underappreciated and unheard-of tools in the Microsoft Office suite is Microsoft Access. For those unaware, Access is a database management system that uses Microsoft’s Jet Database Engine. Databases created using this application are stored in their unique format, thus making them not readily accessible to everyone. While it is very easy to set this tool up on a Windows computer, the case is not the same on Macs.
How to install iTunes on Chromebook in 2022

If you have most of your music or preferences stored in an iTunes library but also have a Chromebook, you may find it useful to learn how to install iTunes on a Chromebook. It’s not a native option for Chrome OS. Apple simply doesn’t have a version of iTunes available for the platform. The good news is that, with a little work, you can find a workaround using a Linux-powered version of the Windows iTunes app. Here's what to do!
How to install vSphere Client 7.0

In the downloading page of vSphere says that my download includes vSphere Client, but idk how to install it or where to download it, I don't even know if that version of the Client exists since on Internet I've only found 6.0 version max, and the video tutorials that appears in the "Installation & Configuration" tab, looks like from 5-10 years ago (still using explorer). Hope you can help me. Thanks btw.
What Is Doom Emacs and How to Install It

Doom Emacs is a distribution that aims to create an easy and approachable way to get started with Emacs. Due to hundreds of pages of documentation detailing its various functions. Emacs, by itself, can be daunting. This is helpful for the already acquainted user and the bookworm. However, this hands-off...
How to install Lightworks Video Editor on your Chromebook

As crazy as it may sound, it has been more than four years since we unearthed the container project that would eventually be responsible for bringing Linux to Chromebooks. It has also given us new tools such as Windows on Chrome OS thanks to the efforts of Parallels. When Google first announced Linux on Chromebooks and the ability to leverage the integrated GPUs on Chrome OS devices, my thoughts immediately went to video editing.
Install NVIDIA Driver 510.47.03 on Ubuntu / Linux Mint Via PPA

This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install NVIDIA Driver 510.47.03 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint. Nvidia released a new Production branch version 510.47.03 for the Unix systems which includes FreeBSD, Solaris, and Linux (Linux x86_64/AMD64/EM64T)
How to get S/MIME certificate for Outlook and install it?

Almost every PC user makes use of Microsoft Outlook. Outlook is incredibly popular partly because it comes in the Microsoft Office package. Outlook is one of the best email clients. Outlook has made it possible to exchange emails securely. Although this is the case, many users do not know how to do this. Outlook supports S/MIME certificates, which help send secure email messages. I have written this detailed guide to show you how to get S/MIME certificates on Outlook and send emails securely.
