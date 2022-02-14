ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name to Know: Could Georgia Have ID'd the Next Jordan Davis?

DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 1 day ago


A player like Jarrett will be an anchor for a defense. He might not be one of those players who fill up the stat sheet as a college player — not has he been in high school. What he adds is so much greater. He will draw double teams and free up linebackers. He is already showing this on the high school level as well.

Overall, Jarrett is a player that college football fans need to know about. It is only a matter of time before the media starts noticing that he will be a problem for opposing offenses at the next level.

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

