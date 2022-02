The conclusion to Neverwinter's Dragonbone Vale is now available on PC with the introduction of Scaleblight Mythal, in the brand new Epic Adventure that wraps up the module. The first part and the core of of Dragonbone Vale is now available on all platforms, but this latest edition, the conclusion, is on PC today and will hit consoles later. The Epic Adventure content introduces the Scaleblight Summit region and sets you off in the position to conclude the story content for the campaign and see just what awaits in the dark plot going on.

