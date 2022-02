Apple will update its AirTag item trackers amid fears they are being used to stalk people.The small tracking pucks were released last year, and are intended to be attached to lost objects, so that they can be easily located using a phone. Using bluetooth and other technologies, the phone can precisely point to the location of something that is lost – and even borrow other people’s phones’ connections if they are far away.But soon after their launch came fears that they were being used to track people without their consent or knowledge. People reported having the items slipped into bags or...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO