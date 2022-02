Slashing the gas tax to relieve pressure on spiraling higher pump prices isn't the answer, thinks one prominent senator. "It's a band-aid in the short-term," Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I am one of the few Republicans that talks about climate. We need to be engaged in the conversation. We can't take energy independence and start chipping away at it through the Keystone XL pipeline, not being [able] to explore on federal land, and just generally an atmosphere of regulation and then go ask OPEC to produce more."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO