Exploring Tinseltown’s Seedy Underbelly In ‘Last Looks’: A Conversation With Tim Kirkby, Morena Baccarin And Lucy Fry

"Last Looks" starts with a montage: a man lives in a trailer in the wild, washing naked in the creek, and listening to apocalyptic predictions on the radio in regarding climate change. He's written on the side of his trailer: DON'T WANT. DON'T ACQUIRE. Got it. We know who this guy is. Or do we? The fun of "Last Looks," and it is often quite fun, is getting to know him. He's been off the grid for a while, but it only takes the slightest tug to draw him back into the smog-covered corruption-filled metropolis of Los Angeles. And so what seems at first to be something along the lines of "Leave No Trace" or "Into the Wild" is revealed, in fact, to be a shaggy P.I. story of the old school (for which I have a soft spot). "Last Looks," directed by Tim Kirkby, with a screenplay by Howard Michael Gould (based on his 2018 novel of the same name) has a familiar form: a disgruntled ex-cop gets drawn into the underworld from whence he came, maybe looking for personal redemption, or at least a way back into the sunlight.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO