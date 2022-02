They say don’t get mad, get even and that’s exactly what the Gucci family is about to do, just maybe not in the way you’re thinking. Today, Variety reported that the legendary family is gearing up to take over screens everywhere in a new TV drama and docuseries. Brought to us by Sky Studios, with their VP of Germany and Italy, Nils Hartmann, producing the yet-to-be-named projects, the TV series is in early development while the documentary is in pre-production.

