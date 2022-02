The focus shifts in the week ahead away from central banks directly and toward the macro data at the start of the year. It is about real sector data and prices. However, the US warned late Friday that Russia will invade Ukraine as early as next week. Reports suggested Putin made the decision and told his top aides. Russia of course denied it. Indeed, Putin may score a victory of sorts by not invading and making the Americans look like they are crying wolf (again).

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO