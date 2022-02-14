ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Carl Vinson Strike Group Returns to San Diego After 8-Month Deployment

By Chris Stone
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1jVT_0eERfvto00
The USS Carl Vinson enters San Diego Bay on Monday. Navy photo

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group returned to San Diego Monday, marking the end of an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th fleets areas of operation.

While deployed, the strike group operated throughout the Indo-Pacific region, including the South China Sea, the Philippine Sea and the waters off the Hawaiian Islands..

Deployed along with the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson were nine air squadrons, the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and the guided-missile destroyers USS Chafee, USS O’Kane, USS Stockdale and USS Michael Murphy.

“The tireless dedication and professionalism of our sailors, through a global pandemic, challenging operational tempo, and sacrificed time away from family, is truly humbling,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of the carrier.

“Their efforts have demonstrated flexibility and resiliency and ensured mission success in every task. They have directly supported a free and open Indo-Pacific and have underscored our Navy’s readiness, strength and lethality.”

Ships in the strike group traveled more than 80,000 nautical miles while underway for 262 days and “conducted dual carrier operations and multinational exercises, including maritime security operations, integrated training between surface and air units, long-range maritime strike, anti- submarine warfare, information warfare operations, maritime interdiction operations, personnel recovery, air defense operations, multiple ship navigation and formation maneuvering and refueling-at-sea operations,” a statement from the Navy read.

The Carl Vinson was the first aircraft carrier to deploy with a combined complement of F-35C Lightning IIs, CMV-22B Ospreys, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes, MH-60R and MH-60S Sea Hawks.

During the deployment, the air wing clocked more than 15,000 fixed- wing and helicopter flight hours comprising of 7,791 sorties, 7,702 launches and 7,761 aircraft arrestments.

The strike group successfully completed operations and exercises alongside multiple partners and allies including navies from Australia, Canada, Germany, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom as well as the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

“Alongside our partners and allies, we have aggressively pursued every opportunity to elevate our combat readiness in a drive to continue upholding regional stability,” said Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander, Carrier Strike Group 1.

“We’ve been doing this for 75 years and I’m proud to say that our team has relentlessly paid tribute to this legacy with many long hours of sweat and determination that started well before we left San Diego.”

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
gcaptain.com

Can The US Navy’s New $13 Billion Carrier Defend Itself?

By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) –The combat system for the Navy’s newest and costliest warship, the $13 billion Gerald R. Ford, “has yet to demonstrate that it can effectively” defend the aircraft carrier from anti-ship missiles and other threats, according to a new assessment by the Pentagon’s testing office.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Combat system on the US Navy's new $13billion aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford is not able to defend it against anti-ship missiles, says new Pentagon report

The combat system on the US Navy's new $13billion warship, the USS Gerald Ford, 'has yet to demonstrate that it can effectively' defend the aircraft carrier, a new Pentagon report has revealed. The ship, the world's largest aircraft carrier when it was formally commissioned in 2017, could be vulnerable to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
MilitaryTimes

US Navy carrier Ford to go on unusual deployment this year

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy has promised a first deployment for its new aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford by this fall — but that deployment won’t be a typical one, the head of Naval Air Force Atlantic told Defense News. Ford won’t fall under the operational command...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Vinson
USNI News

Japan Coast Guard Issues Salvage Warning in South China Sea as Navy Prepares F-35C Recovery Operations

The Navy is preparing salvage operations for an F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter lost last week, U.S. 7th Fleet told USNI News on Monday. “The U.S. Navy is making recovery operations arrangements for the F-35C aircraft involved in the crash aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in the South China Sea,” Cmdr. Hayley Sims told USNI News in a statement.
MILITARY
USNI News

4 East Coast Destroyers Deploy to Europe Joining U.S. Naval Buildup

This post has been updated to correct the homeports for USS Mitscher (DDG-57) and USS The Sullivans (DDG-68). The Navy sortied four East Coast guided-missile destroyers as the U.S. and NATO have massed naval forces in the region, USNI News has learned. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) USS...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#Navy#Advanced Hawkeyes#Mh 60s Sea Hawks
KMPH.com

Homecoming for 9 US Navy sailors in Lemoore after 8-month deployment

Lemoore, Calif. — “An emotional day flying earlier for our homecoming," said Mark Cochran, VFA-147 Commanding Officer, who was one of the 9 sailors who arrived. The VFA-147 squadron group returned from the U.S. 3rd and 7th fleet areas of operations to the Central Valley after 8 months of deployment on Saturday afternoon.
LEMOORE, CA
CBS LA

Navy SEAL Dies In San Diego After ‘Hell Week’ Test

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year. Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness, the Navy said. The other sailor, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation. Both men fell ill just hours after they successfully completed the test that ends...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WTVR-TV

Leaked video shows F-35 crash on Navy aircraft carrier

The Pentagon has confirmed the authenticity of a leaked video that shows an F-35 fighter jet crashing aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier last month, according to CNN and ABC News. The video, which appeared online over the weekend, shows an F-35C — the Navy's newest fighter jet — crashing...
MILITARY
staradvertiser.com

USS Michael Murphy returns home to Pearl Harbor after eight-month deployment

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy returned to its home port of Pearl Harbor on Thursday morning after an eight-month deployment. Families waving welcome signs lined the pier-side as they waited for the ship and their loved ones aboard to pull in. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy investigates leak of F-35 crash video

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Navy is investigating the “unauthorized leak” of an official video showing the crash of an F-35C fighter jet on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea last month, the Pentagon says.
MILITARY
News 8 KFMB

Guided-missile destroyer O'Kane returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The guided-missile destroyer O'Kane returned home Sunday to Naval Base San Diego, completing an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. O'Kane deployed in June 2021, serving as the ballistic missile defense commander for Carrier Strike Group 1. "The sailors aboard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
airlive.net

ALERT Leaked CCTV footage of the F-35 crash on the deck of USS Carl Vinson

A new video emerged online on Sunday purporting to show the American F-35C fighter jet crash-landing and skidding off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the open sea somewhere south of China. The incident occurred on January 24, when a US Navy F-35C crashed while landing...
MILITARY
The Manhattan Mercury

1st CAB returns from nine-month Europe deployment

The 1st Infantry Division’s 1st Combat Aviation Brigade on Tuesday marked its return home from a nine-month deployment to Europe with a ceremony. Fort Riley deployed more than 1,800 soldiers to various locations across Europe, including Poland, Germany, Romania, Greece, and Latvia, for Operation Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve’s purpose is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance relationships with partner militaries throughout Europe, according to the Army.
MILITARY
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy