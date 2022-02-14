Ben Simmons (conditioning) without timeline for Nets debut

Ben Simmons hasn’t played NBA basketball since the 2021 playoffs, but the former Philadelphia 76ers star is nearing a return to action following his trade to the Brooklyn Nets. While away from game action, Simmons claims to have been working on his craft and focusing on one key area of weakness from his game. Via Kristian Winfield, Simmons alleged that he’s been “working non-stop” on his free-throw shooting during his hiatus from the Sixers. When asked if he noticed an improvement in his free-throw shooting, Simmons responded with a one-word answer, saying, “Definitely.”
