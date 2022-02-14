Ben Simmons (conditioning) without timeline for Nets debut

Ben Simmons does not know when he will make his Nets debut just yet, but there is one date in particular everyone is eyeing. The former 76ers forward, who was traded to Brooklyn at last week’s trade deadline, said Tuesday that he “hopes” to be ready to face his former team at his former home of the Wells Fargo Center when the two teams meet there on Thursday, March 10. Simmons spoke to local media for the first time since the trade on Tuesday.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO