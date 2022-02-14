ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons (conditioning) without timeline for Nets debut

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (conditioning) does not have a timeline to make his team debut, per head coach Steve Nash. “I think he’s in a pretty good state mentally," Nash said about Simmons. "If...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

Watch: Ben Simmons reports to Nets, takes part in shootaround

New Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Ben Simmons was on hand inside Barclays Center Monday afternoon taking part in shootaround ahead of the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last week, Simmons was seen taking part in a meet-and-greet with new...
NBA
NBC Sports

Three Things to Know: Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role with Nets?

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role...
NBA
Fresno Bee

Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons ruled out for Monday’s game vs. Kings

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t won a game in weeks and they will be missing all of their biggest stars when they play host to the Kings on Monday at Barclays Center. The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, who was acquired Thursday in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#Fanduel
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Ben Simmons channels James Harden on partnership with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Former Brooklyn Nets star James Harden infamously said it was going to be “scary hours” for the rest of the NBA when he, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving became a fully functioning Big Three. Instead, that trio only played 16 games together between last season and this season before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers right ahead of last Thursday’s trade deadline.
NBA
NESN

Steve Nash Non-Committal on When Ben Simmons Will Make Nets Debut

Acquiring Ben Simmons was quite the ordeal. Finding out when he will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets is an entirely different monster. Less than a week after Brooklyn acquired the disgruntled guard, there is still no timetable on when Simmons will make his Nets debut. Head coach Steve Nash noted that it would be up to the performance team to determine when the 25-year-old is ready to play.
NBA
NJ.com

Ben Simmons eyes return to Philadelphia for Nets debut | How to buy tickets to watch Simmons face Sixers

Ben Simmons does not know when he will make his Nets debut just yet, but there is one date in particular everyone is eyeing. The former 76ers forward, who was traded to Brooklyn at last week’s trade deadline, said Tuesday that he “hopes” to be ready to face his former team at his former home of the Wells Fargo Center when the two teams meet there on Thursday, March 10. Simmons spoke to local media for the first time since the trade on Tuesday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Will Trade For Ben Simmons Save Brooklyn Nets’ Season?

If Kevin Durant wore a size 17 shoe instead of a size 18, then the Brooklyn Nets may have very well found themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals last season over the Milwaukee Bucks, giving them a chance to reach the NBA Finals with their “Big 3” of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
NBA
The Spun

Ben Simmons Reveals What Went Wrong With The Sixers

Addressing the media for the first time since his arrival in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons opened up about the end of his time with the 76ers, and what went wrong. “It was just piled up,” Simmons explained. “A bunch of things [that’ve gone on] over the years, to where I just knew I wasn’t myself. And I needed to get back into that place of, you know, being myself … being happy as a person.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Ben Simmons’ bold claim on free throws will excite Brooklyn fans

Ben Simmons hasn’t played NBA basketball since the 2021 playoffs, but the former Philadelphia 76ers star is nearing a return to action following his trade to the Brooklyn Nets. While away from game action, Simmons claims to have been working on his craft and focusing on one key area of weakness from his game. Via Kristian Winfield, Simmons alleged that he’s been “working non-stop” on his free-throw shooting during his hiatus from the Sixers. When asked if he noticed an improvement in his free-throw shooting, Simmons responded with a one-word answer, saying, “Definitely.”
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ben Simmons Has Arrived In Brooklyn Today

Ben Simmons has officially reported to the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons was finally traded out of Philadelphia last Thursday as he had been needing a fresh start. He was part of the James Harden package that sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn as well. On Monday,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy